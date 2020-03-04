It is not often that the city council hears from its youngest constituents, but Tuesday night two little girls had a lot to say about sports.
Expanded and improved soccer fields were on their minds.
“I love soccer,” said eight-year-old Lauralie. “I'd really like it if you [would] fix the field because it's really special to me.”
Seven-year-old Everly was right behind her and chimed in.
“I really love soccer and if people that have jobs, if they would like to fix soccer field because all the soccer people really need them to play soccer,” Everly said. “We have to go somewhere else. We can't really play soccer that much.”
At least a dozen others in a packed room urged the council during its study session to find the funds needed to fund Norman Forward quality-of-life improvements.
The council's study session was a continuation from last week's discussion to determine if it will slash the scope and size of Norman Forward projects to meet the funding deficit, or find another way to pay for them according to current scale. Sales tax collections have lagged and compromised the voter-approved projects.
Most of those in the audience Monday night sent a clear message: find the money to finish the job and do it right.
Rob Norman said several groups of athletes and associations were present.
“We are all so much more already than we were in 2015 when some of us came in front [of council]. We have become a lot more and why have we become a lot more? Why do we serve more children? Why do we serve more families? Why do we have more vision than we already had? It's because of the vision and the legacy of Norman Forward.”
Other sales tax-supported projects which have also fallen below projections include those in the public safety sales tax (PSST), public transit sales tax (PTST) and a 2008 bond for municipal complex renovations.
At risk of cuts in scope and size are the Emergency Operations Center (PSST) which is $5.5 million short, fire and fleet maintenance facility (PTST) is $7.9 million below funding, and municipal complex renovations are $11.3 million short.
Norman resident and EMT Eddie Sims spoke up on behalf of the city's Emergency Operations Center, which is short $5.5 million. In December 2017, the city reduced the size of the command center from 27,000 square feet to 22,000.
“Norman has always tried to do things as inexpensively as possible,” Sims said. “But five years after they do them, we realize we didn't do it right. It's never going to be cheaper to do it right than it is to do it now.”
Municipal projects combined with Norman Forward brings the gap in funding to $110.2 million.
Some residents saw an opportunity to tack on other needs in the community such as paying for an overnight shelter and day center to help homeless people find sustainable housing and jobs.
April Hieple, director for Food and Shelter said a survey taken among homeless people showed people “want to be inside” and “want to work.”
Find the money
City Financial Services Director Anthony Francisco urged the council to consider general obligation bonds which are based on property values instead of relying on increasing or extending any voter-approved sales tax.
The $110.2 million bond would mature in 20 years. The city would have to place the Norman Forward on one ballot and Municipal Projects on a second but voters could vote on both on the same day.
The meeting was not without detractors and those with concerns.
Cynthia Rogers, who said she voted for Norman Forward, was concerned about “voter fatigue” and the role it could play at the polls when future projects are put to vote.
One resident believed it would burden tax payers. He estimated the “per capita cost” would, in effect, raise taxes from the city's current sales rate from 8.75% to 11.2%.
Francisco told the council he did not have the per capita cost in front of him but that Norman's “overlapping tax burden is the lowest in the region,” he said. “I do know that.”
Ward 1 Council woman Kate Bierman was concerned that voters would not approve a general obligation bond when the city has decried the $3.5 million shortfall for this fiscal year and an additional $1.5 million for next year.
Ward 5 Council woman Sereta Wilson was cautious to recommend asking voters for more money when other needs in the city were not being addressed such as storm water. The city has failed twice to pass storm water bond elections in the last several years.
If the council decides to seek a bond for a June 30 election, it will need to act no later than April 14.
Mindy Ragan Wood
366-3544
