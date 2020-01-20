Residents honor Martin Luther King Jr. through music, speakers

Norman leaders and activists past and present gathered Monday in the Catlett Music Center to honor black art and musical tradition while celebrating the life and work of Martin Luther King Jr. on the holiday named for him.
Norman Mayor Breea Clark, civil rights activist George Henderson and Student Government Association President Justin Norris were among the speakers at Monday's Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration concert, which honored the legacy of King and the civil rights movement.
Speakers addressed the audience between pieces performed by the Norman Philharmonic, the Richard Zielinski Singers and the OU combined choirs.
The concert was the first event in OU's inaugural Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Week, hosted by the Office of Diversity and Inclusion. The week will continue with a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Remembrance March at 9:30 a.m. today, a dedication for the new Office of Diversity and Inclusion at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Copeland Hall and more events throughout the week.
While the choir and philharmonic invited audience participation and standing ovations, speakers challenged concert attendees, asking them to consider the civil rights work that King and others began, also noting there is much work that remains.
"[Dr. King] would often reflect that the one thing that individuals ... should be tasked with doing is to think about, every day, 'What are you doing for others?'" said Karlos Hill, chair of OU's African and African American Studies Department. "This is the challenge that we all face; this is the challenge that Dr. King woke up with every day ... and for Dr. King, in the answer to that question, and in fact our response to that question, lies the fate of the world."
Monday was also a celebration of traditionally black music, including spirituals like "Going Home" and "We Shall Overcome" and the black national anthem ("Lift Every Voice and Sing"), which musicians performed alongside the U.S. national anthem. The audience sang along with many songs, including "This Land is Your Land" and "America the Beautiful."
The concert highlighted the work of Rosephayne Powell, a composer, professor and singer who spent the last few days performing and rehearsing with musicians at OU. Powell, who serves as chair of Auburn University's voice program, is a nationally recognized choral music composer, and told The Transcript that her father marched with King during the civil rights movement.
Powell's four-movement piece "The Cry of Jeremiah" led the audience through Bible passages, which she read, and corresponding orchestra and choral music that reflected texts from the book of Jeremiah. While the philharmonic and combined choirs performed most of Powell's music as she sat on stage, she joined along several times to sing.
"In the rehearsal process, just hearing her talk about the piece and what inspired her just really motivated me to do my absolute best today," said Norris, who performed with the OU choir. "It kind of dictates the journey of Martin Luther King through biblical text, so that in itself makes sense to do it on Martin Luther King Day. But then, also, her as an African American woman, to showcase art that typically doesn't get that same spotlight, especially at a predominantly white university, was super important."
Norris, an OU junior, also spoke at Monday's concert in his capacity as SGA president, highlighting the tie between music and the civil rights movement and the work that has yet to be done on OU's campus.
"As student body president, I thought it was really important to share the student voice, from my own identity as a black man. To be able to articulate that to the audience was really fulfilling in the end," Norris said. "I was reflecting on my experiences as a black student, the way I felt as a black student, but then also my experiences as a performer, and the way I see the [way music] translates into real life."
The music and reflections of the day especially moved George Henderson, the concert's final speaker. Henderson, who with his wife, Barbara, was the first black homeowner in Norman, has called King a friend and a mentor and wiped his eyes as he stepped up to the podium.
"I listened to music and I cried, I touched my wife and I smiled, and I listened to the president of the student body give an eloquent address, and it brought things full circle," Henderson said.
Closing the concert program, Henderson reflected on his life and work in Norman, telling the audience of the progress and work he has witnessed in his lifetime in civil rights work. He also asked that audience members consider how they will continue to change Norman for the better.
"What kind of history are we going to make tomorrow, and the next day and the next day?" Henderson said. "Finish it -- finish what we started so many years ago. Show the rest of the world what we're trying to show people here in our little world: that at the end of the day, the only race of any real significance is the human race. Now let's start acting like humans."
Emma Keith366-3537Follow me @emma_ckeithekeith@normantranscript.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.