Residents suggest budget cuts during hearing 

Several residents made it clear Monday they expect the city council to find money to cover a $5 million budget shortfall without cutting staff or human services. The city held a public hearing on the budget Monday night at City Hall.
Finance Director Anthony Fransisco complied with the council's previous request to present cuts to do just that, but said he has been able to find only $2.16 million of an approximate $5 million hole in the budget for the current and next fiscal year, which begins July 1.
“You can't impact the general fund $5 million dollars and not impact personnel,” Francisco told the The Transcript. “The [general] fund is 80% people.”
Fransisco presented to the council and the public several options to save money.
On the chopping block are supervisory positions in the police and fire departments. Those employees could be demoted to save money without laying off anyone in those departments. Those proposed cuts, which have not been decided by the council, are possible next fiscal year but the amount saved has not been determined.
Some council members were against cuts which would impact arts and human services programs, including those for battered women and abused children. The expected savings would be at least $300,000. Those cuts were included in next year's budget.
The plan to get the city by until June 30 includes using $786,690 in emergency funds, $496,500 in rainy day funds and $200,000 in reduced asphalt supplies. Other cuts included halting a census contract, fireworks, mosquito program, and reductions to other services such as forestry chemicals, prisoner care and animal spay and neuter contracts.
Sales tax revenue in the University North Park tax increment finance district came up for discussion after Ward 5 Councilwoman Sereta Wilson asked City Attorney Kathryn Walker if they could alter the original TIF agreement.
The council amended the 2006 TIF agreement last November which it said ended TIF sales tax collections and would divert the revenue to the general fund instead of the TIF fund for improvements. The council passed the amended plan by a 5-4 vote. Stephen Ellis and 4,000 petitioners opposed the decision and city officials must honor the original agreement with TIF developers. Four former Norman mayors opposed the petition in Cleveland County District Court and a hearing is scheduled for Feb. 24, but the city must pass a budget based on the old agreement in the next couple of months.
Walker told Wilson the council could not alter the amended agreement or revoke it because the action could “moot the referendum petition,” according to existing case law and because “so many citizens asking for this election” had signed the petition to vote on the matter.
Ellis suggested Walker reconsider her position on case law she cited, which involved a city repealing its ordinance instead of altering it to avoid a petition going to vote.
He cited a different case, Oklahoma Tax Commission vs. Smith, wherein the court examined an initiative petition which imposed a cap on income tax in the state of Oklahoma. “The Supreme Court made it very clear that that did not prevent the legislature from passing laws involving tax rates which is a direct repudiation of the city attorney's understanding of this particular case,” Ellis pointed out. He added the city has authority to alter the original 2006 agreement with “relatively easy” adjustments to save the budget and it should be explored.
Ward 7 Councilman Stephen Holman defended the city council's Nov. 26 vote as having saved the city the funds it needs to maintain services and staff and move quality of life projects, now in jeopardy, forward.
Resident suggestions
Cutting funds to a public/private golf course subsidized by the city appealed to some residents and council members, but others opposed it.
Cynthia Rogers suggested the council find other revenue such as city-owned land the airport uses free of charge, saving money on color copies, and even charging money for fire response services to the University of Oklahoma campuses.
Holman said OU students pay sales tax for services including fire response.
Among other cuts, residents suggested that forensic audits would uncover deeper savings, and hiking construction fees and imposing storm water utility fees would raise revenue.
Former councilman and finance committee chairman Robert Castleberry opposed raising certain fees.
“We already have the highest connection fees around,” Castleberry said. “That money goes into the water fund. This is a general fund issue.”
He urged the council to keep in mind higher connection fees would only increase the water fund but would not help generate new business, “which generates revenue.”
“Are you going to get more customers? If you raise your price, are you going to get more customers,” he asked.
Castleberry viewed the budget crisis as a “short-term problem.” Under the existing TIF agreement, the allocations will pay out by January or February 2021, city officials have said.
It was unclear when the council intends to vote on proposed cuts, but Fransisco said a vote would be necessary “as soon as possible."
Mindy Ragan Wood
366-3544
