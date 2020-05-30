Rev. Johnson joins McFarlin church family

The Rev. Rockford Johnson will join McFarlin Memorial United Methodist Church as senior pastor following the retirement of his predecessor.
He'll replace the Rev. Linda Harker, who has served nine years at McFarlin. She plans to give her final sermon today, though she won't officially retire until July 1.
Johnson has been in the ministry 33 years, most recently serving as district superintendent of the Crossroads District of the Oklahoma Conference of the United Methodist Church since summer 2013.
In that role, Johnson said he served as the key mission strategist for the district, which includes about 50 churches and over 70 clergy covering the north part of the Oklahoma City metro, Edmond, Guthrie and from Geary and Watonga in the west to Prague and Stroud in the east.
Johnson earned a Bachelor of Arts in religion, a Master of Divinity and a doctorate in New Testament studies. He also completed a post-graduate course in United Methodist history, theology and practice. He has taught undergraduate and seminary courses as an adjunct instructor and served as a youth minister during college and senior pastor of seven churches.
He said in some ways, he has been in the ministry since high school, but he has been ordained for about 33 years.
"I believe that calling into ministry happens over time and also often includes one or more standout experiences," Johnson said. "One of those experiences happened at a summer church camp during high school."
During the camp, Johnson said the minister asked attendees to consider if God was calling them to the ministry, and he felt an "inward urge of the Spirit of God."
"I think I was brought to that moment having watched and admired pastors and family members engaged in ministry in various ways," he said.
Johnson said he felt confirmation of his calling during high school, college and beyond through his experiences in ministry, academics, prayer, the study of scriptures and by the counsel and example of others.
He believes God was always at work guiding and preparing him to serve and lead.
After serving as district superintendent for seven years, Johnson said he sensed a calling to return to pastoral work. Johnson believes McFarlin is a wonderful congregation that is engaged effectively in the United Methodist Church's mission "to make disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world."
Johnson said he made the bishop aware that he was interested in serving at a church again. From there, he was appointed to McFarlin by the bishop in consultation with the church's pastor, personnel committee and eight district superintendents.
"Certainly, I am blessed and humbled to be sent to serve such an amazing and effective congregation," Johnson said.
Johnson cites two people as role models. He said a young, bright pastor joined his small church when he was in middle school and led the church in revitalizing its mission to reach new people and make new disciples. He said his dad also influenced him. Although he wasn't ordained, he spoke in churches and other venues as a lay minister.
"For a time, he provided devotional talks and counsel with inmates in the county prison as part of a men's ministry. He took me along to assist and participate," he said. "I often saw him at home reading the scriptures and studying to teach. He encouraged me to pursue ministry and education for ministry."
Johnson said his mission for McFarlin is to continue in the congregation's efforts to change lives through God's love.
"When the church pulls together, unified in mission and centered in the love of God, all things are possible," he said.
Johnson said the McFarlin has an excellent music ministry and is a place "where genuine faith and love are nurtured and matured for service that deepens and advances God's amazing grace."
Johnson said he hopes to bring his gifts and experiences, along with his deep conviction that God is at work in the community and the church.
"I bring a curious heart and mind seeking to discover much more of the church's soul and strategy," Johnson said, adding that he wants to lead collaboratively with existing church leadership.
Karen Hill, chair of McFarlin's staff parish relations committee, said she and the other committee members listened to one of his sermons and observed Johnson's pulpit presence and preaching skills.
"He excels in communicating, clearly explaining the Christian message and equipping us to apply it and live it for God," she said. "He is a visionary leader and will successfully guide our church over the next several years."
Hill said Johnson has great listening skills and relates well to others.
Stephen Mitchell, McFarlin's business administrator, said he has known Johnson for quite a while and worked with him while attending the Oklahoma United Methodist Church's annual conference.
"I know that his leadership will help McFarlin continue to grow and continue on its tremendous impact on the Norman community," he said.
The Rev. Wendi Neal, an associate pastor at McFarlin, said she hopes and believes Johnson will bring a great love of God and God's people.
"He is a person of vision and is passionate about leading people to a deeper relationship with Christ," she said. "He also has a heart of compassion for those who are struggling."
Michael Andres, McFarlin's executive minister, said he is confident that Johnson will continue to lead the church in its legacy of community service.
"I know him to be an incredibly thoughtful and strategic thinker, and I believe his leadership as a district superintendent and key figure in the faith community development movement in the Oklahoma United Methodist Church has equipped him well to lead McFarlin into a new season of ministry," he said.
Andres said he has witnessed the congregation rally behind ministries like expanding the food pantry and school partnerships, developing a relationship with a Christian community in Tanzania and expanding worship through digital platforms.
"Whatever direction we go, I am confident that it will be in the spirit of offering hope and tangible expressions of God's grace to a community and world in need," he said about the church's future.
Richard Zielinski, McFarlin's director of music ministries, said Johnson will help guide the church through the COVID-19 crisis and through upcoming changes in the church, as well as continuing McFarlin's mission.
He said church members must be open to change and people of all ages, races and beliefs.
"We are all God's children and McFarlin Memorial UMC can lead by example; be kind, love thy neighbor and take care of the underserved and the forgotten ones in our society," Zielinski said.
McFarlin's day care, Children's Day Out and McFarlin and Friends summer camp will reopen Monday. However, services will remain online until church leadership determines the church can be reopened safely.
Jamie Berry366-3532Follow me @JamieStitches13jberry@normantranscript.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.