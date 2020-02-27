A local childhood center will host an adult-centered evening of craps, roulette, drinks and prizes this weekend to fundraise for multiple school projects.
Rose Rock School, a Norman nonprofit early childhood center, will hold a "Casino Royale” themed fundraiser evening from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Mercury Event Center.
The Casino night, priced at $50 a ticket, will include roulette, craps, Texas Hold ‘Em and black jack, along with charcuterie, deserts, a cash bar and a DJ. Tickets will come with access to raffle tickets — giving attendees the chance to win prizes like a Baker Mayfield and Lincoln Riley-signed football, or a vacation in Palm Springs — and drink tickets, along with gaming chips.
The money raised Saturday night will allow Rose Rock a chance to pursue multiple projects outside of its regular budget, administrator Shanah Ahmadi said.
The school, focused around creating a family unit more than creating a traditional classroom environment, provides relationship and nature-based childcare and education for babies and children up til age seven, Ahmadi said. Rose Rock centers around activities like gardening, cooking or seasonal crafting, and educators encourage free play, Ahmadi said.
“[It’s kind of] forming a bridge between home and school, and a gentle transition,” Ahmadi said.
Rose Rock’s tuition system operates on a sliding scale, meaning lower-income families have access to lower tuitions. About one-fourth of the school’s families fall into the low-income part of the scale, Ahmadi said.
“Quality childcare is out of reach for a lot of people,” Ahmadi said. “ ... We created a sliding scale that can be the best of both worlds for us ... it can keep our programs afloat ... and we can feel like we are really serving families that have lower incomes.”
While the school is able to cover student scholarships with its general budget, extra projects around Rose Rock often can’t be covered by that funding source, Ahmadi said.
That’s where fundraisers like the Casino Royale night come in.
Proceeds from this weekend’s event will fund a pergola over the school’s back porch to offer shade in the summer, a sign for the school and updates to one of the school’s bathrooms. Why the school usually hosts one big fundraiser like Casino Royale each year, Rose Rock also hosts smaller fundraisers and events to garner both financial and community support, Ahmadi said.
“When you have a nonprofit, it’s important to get buy-in from the community,” Ahmadi said. “It means a lot when the community that we live in is helping to support the growth and sustainability of our service.”
Tickets for Saturday’s Casino Royale night can be purchased at roserock-school.org.
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
