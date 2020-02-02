Norman could be the first city in the state to declare itself a sanctuary city if the city council accepts a recommendation from its Inclusive Community Subcommittee.
The city council has not received a "formal presentation" on the recommendation, Mayor Breea Clark said. "There are passionate voices on both sides of this issue in the city of Norman."
Clark said the council is in the "very early stages" of discussing the possibility of a sanctuary city declaration. However the subcommittee released its recommendations during a Jan. 20 press conference. It advocates for changing laws so county jails do not detain "individuals for civil violations of federal immigration laws," and urges Norman to adopt a "family first policy" to keep immigrant families in tact.
The council will discuss the recommendation Tuesday during a 5:30 p.m. study session in the council chambers.
Meanwhile, a pair of state lawmakers have drafted bills to ban sanctuary cities. The 2020 Legislative session begins Monday.
Sanctuary cities are known to offer "don't ask, don't tell" protections for undocumented immigrants who have entered or remain the U.S. illegally. Law enforcement agencies in sanctuary cities are generally prohibited from inquiring about an individual's immigration status or from complying with requests from Immigration and Customs Enforcement to detain an arrestee on its behalf as it pursues court actions related to the detainee.
Approximately 73% of ICE operations are related to undocumented immigrants who are in federal, state, county and city detention centers, ICE officials told the Transcript in a series of interviews Friday.
Sanctuary cities have drawn criticism from President Donald Trump and former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions as a position that defies federal immigration laws at the risk of public safety.
U.S. Attorney Timothy J. Downing of the Western District of Oklahoma said his office "daily relies on cooperation from state and local law enforcement to prosecute illegal aliens, many of whom commit crimes in our communities.
"The central premise of sanctuary cities rejects our immigration laws and signals a declaration by the respective city for open borders. It allows shelter and protection for many criminal aliens who commit crimes locally, with some involved in lethal gangs and transactional criminal operations," he said in a prepared statement for the Transcript.
Proponents of sanctuary cities say communities are safer than those who do not offer asylum and it helps families stay together. Dueling studies say sanctuary cities experience a drop in crime while others tell another story.
A 2013 study by the University of Chicago's Department of Urban Planning found 70% of undocumented immigrants were less likely to report being the victim of a crime or assisting law enforcement for fear of deportation.
A 2015 Centers for Immigration study as cited on the non-partisan research website procon.org showed 63% of 8,145 undocumented immigrants who had not been detained by law enforcement at the request of ICE had previous criminal convictions or were a public safety concern; 36% had felony charges or convictions and 23% had misdemeanor convictions or charges related to violence, sex crimes, and weapons or drug offenses.
Local enforcement
Should the council declare itself a sanctuary city, the move may have little effect on the daily operations of the Norman Police Department, which all but ignores the immigration status of residents.
"While members of the Norman Police Department may become aware of an individual's immigration status during the course of a criminal investigation, officers do not detain, hold or arrest individuals simply to investigate their immigration status," Chief Kevin Forester said in a prepared statement to the Transcript.
Most people arrested by NPD are transported to the Cleveland County jail where the question of immigration status falls to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office.
There, jail staff take fingerprints and record other identification information which is submitted to the National Crime Information Center (NCIC). The data is shared with state and federal law enforcement databases which eventually reaches ICE. If ICE indicates someone needs to be moved into the agency's custody, a detainer request is sent to the jail.
Joy Hampton, public information officer for the sheriff's office, cited department policy which states no one in jail is held solely based on immigration status and ICE detainers are honored when the person has been charged with "a federal crime or the detainer is accompanied by a warrant, affidavit of probable cause or removal order."
Hampton said immigration issues are rare.
"The Sheriff's Office processes approximately 10,000 people per year at the Cleveland County jail. Based on 2019 numbers, immigration issues affect less than 1% of the total number of people processed through the jail. The immigration issue, like many other national issues, does not seem to significantly manifest itself in Cleveland County."
Marc Moore, ICE field office director for Oklahoma and Texas, said he hopes the Norman Police Department will continue to cooperate with federal immigration requests for detainers as it has done in the past.
Moore said it's a myth that cities which invoke sanctuary status by resolution will stop ICE activity. Even if NPD stopped its cooperation to hold individuals for ICE detention, it still has cooperation from the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office. He hopes that too will continue for everyone's safety.
"What it will do is, it will impede that enforcement," he said. "Instead of taking custody of these individuals in the safe confines of a federal, state or city facility [jail] where my officers are safer, the community is safer and frankly the individual is safer, we will go into the community to make the arrest."
Legislative moves
Norman city council may choose to delay the subcommittee's recommendation as two lawmakers have drafted a bill to ban sanctuary cities.
State Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, filed Senate Bill 1459 which prohibits cities from enacting sanctuary city policies and makes asylum cities ineligible for grants by state agencies. It precludes law enforcement from creating exemptions to federal immigration laws.
State Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy, has filed House Bill 4115 which requires "detention facilities" to honor federal immigration requests to detain inmates for no less than 48 hours after the inmate would be released. The bill also imposes a $50,000 fine for each "failure" to comply with a detainer request not to exceed one percent of the facility's budget.
Twelve states have enacted bans against sanctuary cities including Arkansas, Arizona, Alabama, Georgia, Iowa, Mississippi, Missouri, North and South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and most recently Florida. Florida's ban is being challenged by an opposing piece of proposed state legislation.
Mindy Ragan Wood366-3544mwood@normantranscript.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.