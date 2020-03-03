Sanders supporters sad about results

A group of Bernie Sanders supporters expressed disappointment with the outcome of Oklahoma's Democratic presidential primary results Tuesday, but they remain optimistic about the road ahead.
"It wasn't surprising," said Sanders fan Chase Watkins. "I knew it was going to be a close race between Biden, Bernie and Bloomberg. But I'm a Bernie supporter. He doesn't want to spend so much on war and he's constantly against giving money to corporations."
But if worse comes to worse Watkins said he'll support Biden if he's the Democratic Party's presidential nominee.
Oklahoma showed its support for the former vice president who made a strong showing in Tuesday's race. With 100% of the precincts reporting statewide, Biden had 117,552 votes compared to 77,302 for Sanders.
In Cleveland County, Biden captured 9,993 votes compared to 9,604 for Sanders.
Despite the loss in Oklahoma, retired University of Oklahoma professor Andy Horton said he was impressed with the Sanders campaign in Norman. Horton, also a Sanders supporter, said he has been paired with an OU student several times while participating in old-fashioned door-knocking.
"It's been amazing," he said. "Our pitch hasn't been to preach Bernie. This [door-knocking] helps me understand America better. We are listening to what people say and telling them we have more information, if that's what they want."
Horton, 74, said campaigning with OU students helped him understand that American youth are more entwined with national politics than he realized.
"You never know what you're going to hear when you door-knock, but the word socialist has come up. It sounds like the old days when certain politicians were called Communists," he said, with a smile.
Andrew Sartain, who was among about 15 Sanders supporters who gathered Tuesday night at Blu Fine Food and Wine, said his favorite candidate "still has a great chance at this stage."
"He's a viable candidate," Sartain said. "There are a lot of people trying to hold onto their candidate, but we need to decide where our votes will go and where they'll do the most good."
Based on Sanders' 2016 primary win in Oklahoma, Sartain thought the Vermont senator would fare better in the Sooner state.
"I really thought the momentum from 2016 would be there and the support would be more consistent," he said.
Sanders held a rally in Norman and visited a Comanche Nation powwow outside of Lawton in September during one of his campaign stops.
Nationally, Sanders won Colorado, Utah, New Hampshire and Vermont as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. At the same time, Biden picked up big wins in Arkansas, Alabama, Minnesota, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
Meanwhile, Rhonda Simpson, an independent, believes Sanders is the candidate who cares about individual needs.
"I think Bernie is looking out for our interests. When people vote for other candidates, they're voting against their own interests like healthcare and Medicaid. Bernie is for Medicare-for-all, expansion of Social Security and no Social Security cuts," she said. "Bernie is not for the elite or the billionaire establishment."
Sartain was among several people who said the primary goal of the Democratic nominee is to topple President Donald Trump from power.
As expected, Trump won the Oklahoma Republican primary collecting almost 93% of the total vote.
The primary elections continue March 10 in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington.
Tim Farley
