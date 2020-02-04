School election voting begins Thursday

Early voting for municipal and board of education elections in Cleveland County will be held Thursday and Friday.
Voters can cast their ballots from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days at the county election board, 641 E. Robinson, Suite 200, in Norman. The actual election day will be Tuesday, Feb. 11. Precincts will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
City and school elections are non-partisan so party politics will not play a role in these elections throughout the county. The Norman School Board election, however, will be April 7.
Some rules remain the same such as providing a voter registration card or some other state or federal government ID including a driver's license, said Kathy Singer, assistant executive secretary for the county election board.
Predicting voter turnout is difficult regardless of the election, Singer said.
"We never know. There's a lot of factors involved like interest and weather," she said.
Cleveland County Election Board records show 75,292 registered Republican voters and 52,055 registered Democrats. Independents number 28,709 while the Libertarian Party has 1,075 registered voters in Cleveland County. The number of registered voters in each party almost mirrors the statewide figures.
In Norman, three city council seats are up for grabs with one open position and two incumbents seeking a new term.
Ward 6 Councilman Bill Scanlon is asking voters to give him a new two-year term while Ward 4 incumbent Lee Hall is seeking election to her first full term. Hall was appointed in September to fill an unexpired term left by outgoing Councilman Bill Hickman.
Scanlon is being challenged by Elizabeth Foreman and Doug Kalicki. In the Ward 4 race, Norman psychologist Gale Hobson is trying to unseat Hall.
The Ward 2 slot pits three candidates of varied backgrounds and ages against each other. Vying for the council seat are Matthew Salcido, 19; David Perry, 59; and Andrew Tiffany, 32. Salcido is a barista, Perry is a retired public school educator and Tiffany is a minister.
Matt Peacock will fill the Ward 8 seat since he was the only candidate to file.
In other elections, three candidates are vying for the Office No. 5 seat in the Moore school district. They are Jenny Statler, Amanda Jeffers and Brian Morton.
Cleveland County voters will also cast ballots in a Moore Norman Technology Center race for Zone No. 3, Office No. 3. Candidates Jared Deck and Todd Kahoe are seeking the unexpired term.
Patrons in the Robin Hill school district will cast their votes for one of three candidates in the Office No. 2 race. They are Daneila Smallwood, Rachel E. Miller and Jesse Wells. The winner will fill an unexpired term.
March election
Voters have until Feb. 7 to change their political party affiliation for the March 3 presidential preferential primary election. Voters are not allowed to change political parties from April 1 through Aug. 31 in an even-numbered year, Singer said.
Early voting in the March 3 election will be three days at the county election board, the Moore Norman Technology Center and its campus on S. Pennsylvania in Oklahoma City.
Tim Farley366-3539tfarley@normantranscript.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.