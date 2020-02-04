Second hit-and-run victim dies; suspect remains in county jail

A man arrested in connection with the hit-and-run that killed two Moore High School students and injured four others was ordered to pay a $1 million bond or remain in the Cleveland County jail.
Cleveland County Special Judge Scott Brockman set the bond for suspect Max Leroy Townsend, 57, during a hearing Tuesday afternoon. Formal charges have not been filed against Townsend who was jailed on a manslaughter complaint and six counts of leaving the scene of an accident with injury. Townsend remains in custody at the F. Dewayne Correctional Center.
Sophomore Yuridia Martinez was the second student to die from injuries suffered when a pickup driven by Townsend struck a pack of track and cross country runners Monday in a neighborhood near the school. The runners were participating in a routine workout when the crash occurred.
Senior Rachel Freeman died at the scene Monday, police said. Freeman, a star runner at Moore High School, was scheduled to sign a letter of intent today with Ouachita Baptist University.
Three other students struck by the vehicle remain hospitalized at Children's Hospital in Oklahoma City. Kolby Crum is in critical condition while Shiloh Hutchison and Joseph White remain in fair condition, a hospital spokeswoman said. Student Ashton Baza was discharged Monday evening. Hutchison underwent surgery Tuesday morning to repair broken bones in her arm, leg and ankle.
Finding the answers to many unanswered questions has been a confusing puzzle for investigators, Moore police Sergeant Jeremy Lewis said during a Tuesday morning press briefing at the Moore Police Department.
"It takes a long time. There are a lot of detailed components and it's very technical," he said.
Three teams of investigators have been assigned to the case, including accident and reconstruction specialists, Moore Police Chief Todd Strickland said.
"We are diligently trying to find out what happened," he said. "The death of young people or children, it hits hard. Yet, we have these incidents."
Investigators are continuing to interview witnesses and download information from cell phones and vehicles. Police also are trying to backtrack Townsend's actions the "last couple of days" prior to the hit-and-run, Strickland said.
Police are unclear why Townsend was driving in that area of Moore although Lewis said the suspect has family members who live there. Townsend may have been suffering from his own grief since his 29-year-old son died in a fatal automobile accident on Sunday. The accident occurred in Moore.
Lewis acknowledged that police found signs that Townsend was impaired when officers conducted a field sobriety test. The suspect's blood was drawn and sent to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to determine how much, if any, alcohol was in his system at the time of the crash.
Townsend has a lengthy criminal history, including DUI convictions in 1997 and 2003. He received suspended prison sentences both times from McClain County prosecutors. Townsend was charged with DUI in 2003 in Marshall County and again in 2014 in Grady County, but both of those charges were dismissed.
He pleaded guilty to child abuse in 2002 and pleaded no contest in 2005 to possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of stolen property. All of the charges were filed in Grady County. In 2003, he pleaded guilty to a Marshall County misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage. In 2014, Townsend was charged with stalking in Canadian County, but that charge was later dismissed.
Witnesses who have not been interviewed by police are encouraged to call the Moore Police Department so additional information can be obtained, Lewis said.
