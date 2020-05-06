Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, released the following statement Monday regarding her decision to continue representing her district by voting and meeting virtually due to virus precautions.
"I'm grateful Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat has made it possible for senators to vote virtually on matters before the entire Senate. Some of us are caring for family members with immunocompromised health conditions and continue to benefit from telework accommodations. Health experts encourage us to take every precaution to reduce our exposure and spread of COVID-19 to vulnerable people by taking advantage of virtual technology.
"The Oklahoma State Senate has been conducting committee work virtually with the assistance of technology. This week, the State Senate resumes voting for legislation and executive nominations by the full chamber.
"Teleworking will continue to be a safe way for many Oklahomans to stay connected and productive. ... Every step has been taken to respond quickly and accurately to constituent emails concerning unemployment benefits and other needs. Dozens of cases have been reviewed and forwarded to appropriate state officials to resolve many issues. Oklahomans have also reached out to me by phone, text, social media and email with their concerns about COVID-19 strategies, budget priorities and pending legislation. I will continue to be available to assist the people of Senate District 16 ..."
Meetings can be scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling 521-5553, and Executive Assistant Trena Byas can schedule a meeting by phone or in person virtually. For more information, email Mary.Boren@oksenate.gov.
