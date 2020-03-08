A planned senior wellness center appears to be headed for a new home, but some seniors worry the development will be too expensive for their most vulnerable friends.
While the City of Norman must determine whether to place its promised Senior Wellness Center at Reaves Park or the Porter Campus in a pending land deal with Norman Regional, wellness centers charge more than senior citizen centers which are subsidized.
Members pay $30 a year or 50 cents a day at the current senior center, located at 329 S. Peters Ave. Seniors enjoy fitness classes, healthy meals, art, games and other social events. Wellness centers, like the one proposed for Norman, offer more options, such as an indoor swimming pool and health services.
Oklahoma City's MAPS-3 project includes several senior wellness centers. The cost is $30 a month or $50 a month for a couple's membership.
"Thirty dollars a month would exclude a lot of people," said Sue McClosky, a senior who enjoys ceramics at the center. "I'm fortunate not to be in that situation, but there are people here who couldn't do that."
Senior Center Manager Sandy Lasseter said they see on average 100 seniors daily for the various activities the center offers and close to half cannot afford pay for the reduced meals. Hot food is served for a suggested donation.
"Most of them coming here would have a hard time paying $30 a month," Lasseter said of a new wellness center. "There are probably 30 to 40 who cannot pay for their meals. It's a recommended donation. There's no way they could pay $30 a month. Probably three-fourths of them (seniors) could not pay that a month. The other 20 or 25 may or may not."
Wellness centers often charge members on a sliding scale for a shared-cost policy. Members pay based on the amount of their income. City spokeswoman Annahlyse Meyer said the city is aware that some seniors will require this.
"One of the ways we are working to address this is putting a scholarship plan in place with the contractor," she told The Transcript in an email Friday. "No matter their income, all seniors will have the opportunity to use their new senior center."
However, the cost adjustment policy could deter those who are poor from coming at all. Sliding scale policies may be acceptable to a younger audience, but for seniors, it is abhorrent, according to Lasseter.
"Well, first of all, if they can't afford it they're not going to come regardless if it's on a sliding scale or not," Lasseter said. "Pride, basically. People don't want to be thought of as poor. If you can afford to pay $30 a month but somebody else can't and they're coming on a sliding scale but they get to do the same things and get to be involved in everything you do, how long do you think that's going to go? Plus you'll have people be angry that they're paying $30 and [think] how fair is that?"
Senior centers serve as a gateway to the nation's aging network which "connects older adults to vital community services that can help them stay healthy and independent," the National Council on Aging finds. Senior centers are funded by city, state, federal and private funds which subsidize services for an equalized rate. More than 10,000 centers serve 1 million seniors annually -- 70% of whom are female and single. The average age of participants is 75.
Seniors like McClosky are not holding their breath waiting for the wellness center to become a reality.
"Well, you know we all just think we're going to be here until we die," she said and laughed. "That it's not going to be anything in the near future that's going to move us anywhere."
Delays to the project have stemmed primarily from slumped sales tax. The proposed Senior Wellness Center is one of several Norman Forward projects approved in a half-cent sales tax for quality-of-life improvements. As designed, it will cost up to $12.4 million, but the city's sales tax revenue for the voter approved projects has come in below estimated income.
Aging Food Services Inc., which operates the food program for several communities out of the senior center, will remain at 329 S. Peters. All other services will be moved to the new location, Meyer said.
