The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with law enforcement from across Oklahoma to make sure everyone has a safe New Year's Eve holiday.
This effort is part of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over mobilization. Similar efforts will take place across the United States.
The goal is to get impaired drivers off the roads. Additional deputies, troopers and officers will be on duty across the state.
During the previous holiday period, there were 148 crashes in Oklahoma. Two of those crashes were fatalities resulting in the deaths of two people. Of those 148 crashes, at least 24 of them were alcohol and/or drug-related.
There will be a saturation patrol Thursday in Oklahoma and Cleveland counties with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Oklahoma City Police Department and the Norman Police Department. These agencies will have extra law enforcement on the roads looking for impaired drivers.
Everyone is encouraged to find a safe ride by calling a sober driver, using a cab, Uber, Lyft or any other ride-share service.
The ENDUI enforcement team coordinates multi-jurisdictional events on a regular basis, including sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols. The locations of these activities are driven by data from the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office and by local request.
