Mary Reynolds will get to keep her 12 dogs for now thanks to an alternative to the state's 10-day quarantine law.
Cleveland County Special Judge Lori Puckett issued an order Wednesday that allows Reynolds to maintain control of her animals as long as she keeps them penned for the next 10 days and they are observed daily by a state health department representative.
Three people were bitten by some of the dogs in two separate incidents on Jan. 9, prompting the victims to contact the Oklahoma State Department of Health because of rabies concerns. If the dogs are found to be healthy after the 10-day period, the quarantine requirement will end.
Reynolds faced losing her dogs for the legally required quarantine period, but she pleaded with the judge that she could not afford the cost of placing the animals with a veterinarian for that long. Reynolds is a widow who lives on Social Security and a VA pension. The quarantine cost for 10 days ranged from $2,700 to more than $7,000, Reynolds told the judge.
Reynolds said she couldn't take the animals to the Norman animal shelter because she lives outside the city limits.
The three dog bite victims, Skylar Denney, Taylor Denney and Chelsea McMillan, testified during a Wednesday hearing about the incidents and their injuries. Skylar Denney told the judge she was bitten the day she returned a puppy that was part of an earlier animal rescue. Reynolds had asked Denney to take several other puppies she had on her property.
Skylar Denney said the dogs surrounded her and began biting her when she and her husband returned the puppy. She told the judge one bite required five stitches and she suffered 10 bites on one leg. She reportedly suffered bruising and cuts. Her husband tried to rescue her and suffered a bite to the upper left buttocks.
McMillan said she was bitten in a separate incident that involved seven of the dogs. She suffered bite marks on both knees, according to court documents. McMillan testified the dogs were running loose along Highway 9 when she stopped to help and corral them.
Reynolds told the judge she plans to take her dogs and move to Wetumka when the 10-day quarantine ends.
Tim Farley
405-366-3539
Commented
