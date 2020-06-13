Some dispensaries offering drive-thru amid COVID-19

For local residents who are looking for more options when it comes to purchasing medical marijuana, several dispensaries are offering drive-thru service.
Norman dispensaries offering drive-thru service are able to provide service through limited contact, an option store operators say many customers prefer during the pandemic.
JD Metzger, manager of Native Harvest dispensary, said they were open for drive-thru service only during the height of the pandemic.
"This was a positive factor for some that we could offer touch-free service," Metzger said.
He said the motivation for installing a drive-thru in Norman started with the Native Harvest dispensary he manages in Ada.
"We converted an old service station and we converted one bay into a closed drive-thru, and that store was the first one that we opened that had this, and we are seeing about 70% of our traffic go through the drive-thru at that location," Metzger said.
Metzger said around 25% of their customers use the drive-thru in Norman when the lobby is open, but that number will likely rise as locals become acclimated to the product line.
Metzger said helping customers select medicine that's right for them without coming inside comes down to an educational conversation.
"We have unbelievable budtenders who have a very high knowledge of every product available on the shelves," Metzger said.
In addition to budtender assistance, the dispensary set up a TV menu outside that scrolls through the inventory with pricing and has papers with detailed descriptions and terpene profiles of their strains.
Michael Miller, manager of The Honeypot Shop in Norman, said in addition to reliance on budtender knowledge, they also utilize a mobile app to keep customers privy to the selection.
"We utilize Weedmaps greatly and keep our menu up-to-date for that reason," Miller said. "We take pictures of our flower, so they can see it like they would if they came into the store."
Miller said their drive-thru has been utilized more due to COVID-19.
"We have seen a large increase with that," Miller said, adding that people are utilizing the drive-thru more than the lobby.
The building The Honeypot Shop occupies was once a dry cleaner. Although it had a slide window, Miller said it wasn't quite the drive-thru they wanted, so they renovated that wall of the store.
"Most drive-thrus that you see are going to be a sliding glass window, so you still have that person-to-person interaction," Miller said. "Ours is actually a bulletproof glass with a sliding drawer like a bank, which has been really big for us because of COVID-19."
Jeff Elkins517-1933Follow me @JeffElkins12jelkins@normantranscript.com
