Supporters of a proposed state question that would prohibit enhanced prison time for repeat offenders of non-violent crimes claim the measure is a necessary ingredient for criminal justice reform, but Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn isn't buying it.
"It would be highly destructive to public safety in Oklahoma," he said of State Question 805 as its proponents continue to collect signatures so the proposed constitutional amendment can be placed on November's ballot.
"Is that what we're trying to do? Limit someone's exposure?" the DA asked.
Recently in Norman, Women in Action for All held a domestic violence forum and discussed the problems repeat offenders present. During the forum, Mackenzie Masilon, public policy and communications director for the Oklahoma Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Awareness, warned the attendees about supporting SQ 805 since domestic assault and battery is considered a non-violent crime.
“Watch out for the unintended consequences of 805,” Masilon said. “Our goal is victim safety. Be careful what you vote for.”
Cleveland County's top prosecutor believes State Question 780 addressed some of the "ill effects" of Oklahoma's criminal justice system, but warned about pushing forward with SQ 805.
"I think it's time to tap the brakes and pass laws responsibly through the state legislature," Mashburn said. "We need to figure out our next steps on criminal justice reform."
SQ 780, which went into effect in 2017, made possession of any controlled dangerous substance a misdemeanor and eliminated all sentencing enhancements based on prior drug offenses. The measure also raised the threshold for felony property crimes from $500 to $1,000.
SQ 780's effects were shown in a study conducted by OK Policy Watch. The study showed in January 2017, two months after the 2016 legislative reforms kicked in, misdemeanor filings rose sharply. In July 2017, felonies dropped sharply as SQ 780 took effect.
However, Mashburn noted that drug and property crimes have skyrocketed since SQ 780 was approved by voters in 2016. The reason for that, he said, is the lesser punishments the measure authorized.
Since SQ 780 was approved, many retailers have been "getting ripped off," Mashburn claims.
"If you steal under $1,000 of merchandise, you'll get a city ticket or misdemeanor," he said. "There are no real repercussions. Why go softer on career criminals? I don't understand."
If SQ 805 is approved, repeat criminals would have no reason to stop their habitual illegal activity because the enhanced prison terms will vanish, Mashburn said.
"If you're facing a misdemeanor, you'll be out of the county jail in 90 days," he said. "There's zero deterrent. There has to be a deterrent to get them to change their behavior. 805 is totally unnecessary."
In addition, SQ 805 would allow individuals who are currently incarcerated for felony sentences that were enhanced based on prior criminal convictions to seek a reduction in the prison sentence.
On the flip side, Kris Steele, executive director of Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform, said SQ 805 is a necessity because state officials are not catching up with modern techniques that change personal behavior.
Steele said SQ 805 supporters have collected about half of the 178,000 signatures required to place the measure on the ballot. The deadline for the signatures is March 23.
"If there were a system based solely on retribution, Oklahoma would never have a problem with crime. But it's simply not effective. It adds to the instability of their [inmates] lives," he said.
Steele and his non-profit group promote the strategy that Oklahoma officials must develop an appropriate accountability model that requires convicts to permanently change their behavior, especially those convicted of domestic abuse.
If SQ 805 is approved, that would not preclude legislators from reclassifying domestic assault and battery as a violent crime, Steele said. State Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, already has introduced a bill that would reclassify domestic assault and battery a violent crime and require offenders serve 85 percent of their prison time.
"Accountability and punishment are two different things," Steele said. "Investing in a proper accountability structure is very important to domestic abuse."
Steele claims 66% of Oklahoma's registered voters support SQ 805.
"There is no reason Oklahoma needs to be among the leaders per capita for incarceration in the world," he said. "Not only are they (punishment policies) not working, but it's making things worse."
Steele said the reform policies are based on figures and facts, claiming SQ 805 has been "fully vetted," studied and presented to the Oklahoma Legislature three consecutive years.
SQ 805 is being proposed as a constitutional amendment because of the aftermath of SQ 780.
"There was a myriad of attempts to undo the will of the people with 780," Steele said. "The only way to protect the will of the people is to do this as a constitutional amendment."
SQ 780 was passed as a statutory referendum, which can be changed by lawmakers.
Sarah Edwards, president of Yes on 805, said the focus should turn away from incarceration and focus on rehabilitation and treatment.
"In the long run, everyone agrees on all sides of the aisle that individuals need these types of services and they are successful. We can turn the trend away from imprisoning people with no benefit to getting them into services and turning around the system," she said. "Long prison sentences for non-violent offenders are not making us safer. Instead, we are continuing on unsustainable path of incarceration without making anything better."
Rehabilitation and treatment is not required as part of SQ 805, but Edwards contends prosecutors can require inmates leaving prison to participate in the programs as a condition of their parole.
"We can get people on a better foot, or we put them away for a few years and then they get out and nothing has changed," Edwards said. "This [SQ 805] is a more sustainable way."
Edwards stressed that SQ 805 does not change any of the current maximum prison terms for non-violent offenders.
