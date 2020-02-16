Norman's police department has its own unofficial version of the hit TV drama "Blue Bloods," which features a family full of law enforcement officials in New York City.
The long-running CBS series stars Tom Selleck as the New York City police commissioner with several other cast members rounding out the family in their portrayal of officers, a detective and an assistant district attorney.
Meanwhile, back in Norman, Maj. Jamie Shattuck is the leading man in a real-life story that features an officer with a lifetime commitment to law enforcement, arresting criminals and protecting law-abiding citizens. In co-starring roles, at least for now, are his son Bryce Shattuck and son-in-law Zachary "Blake" Matthews. The two younger officers graduated from Norman's 58th police academy Thursday.
A day later, the elder Shattuck was promoted to the rank of major after serving 23 years with the Norman department in almost every role the agency offers.
Jamie Shattuck said he's confident dinner table conversations will turn to cop shop talk, just as it does with the Reagan family in every episode of "Blue Bloods."
"We'll probably have to put a time limit on that," he said with a smile. "I'm proud of both of these kids."
Seeing his son and son-in-law graduate from the academy was monumental for Jamie Shattuck, his wife Jennifer and the rest of the family.
"The parent part of me sees those kids still. This morning [Friday] I got up and I thought, 'Those kids have the same arrest powers that I have now. Wow. I'm not sure about that,'” he said.
Bryce Shattuck and Matthews must still spend the next 16 weeks with a field training officer before they begin patrolling the streets on their own.
"I've always known I what I wanted to be," Bryce Shattuck said. "He [Jamie Shattuck] has been there for advice. I told him when I was 19 I wanted to be a police officer and he told me to go work in the jail and that's what I did."
The younger Shattuck worked at the F. Dewayne Beggs Detention Center for 18 months before entering the police academy.
Matthews talked to his wife, Morgan, before applying for the academy since she was well-acquainted with police work and the challenges it creates for a family. She grew up in the Shattuck family knowing her dad would miss some holidays, work weekends and could be caught in the middle of dangerous situations.
"She was well aware of the sacrifices it takes and what a police officer does. She knows it's difficult, but she's been supportive," Matthews said.
Jennifer Shattuck understands sacrifices better than any other family member, and she remains by her husband because of his love and commitment to the job.
“I see that and the boys see and, of course, when they walk in, they are listening to every single thing he's saying, absorbing his wisdom, and I think that's something that speaks of how he is and how people are just drawn to him from his attitude,” she said. “We're all proud of him.”
After Jennifer placed the new bars on her husband's uniform Friday, Jamie Shattuck spoke about his charmed life to a conference room audience filled with admirers.
“I often tell people that in life, I feel like I won the lottery. I've been blessed with awesome parents, I have an awesome wife, my kids are outstanding, I've had an education, I've had an opportunity to work for the only place I've ever wanted to work,” he said. “I am a complete believer in what we do here, and that's what drives me every day.”
With his promotion, Shattuck will serve as the commander over the investigations division, communications and animal welfare.
Norman Police Chief Kevin Foster, who previously served as Shattuck's field training officer, recalled a shooting at an apartment complex in Norman that the two of them responded to early in Shattuck's career. They arrived in the middle of the incident and helped gunshot victims and residents who were running from the scene.
“It's a memory that neither of us will ever forget, because that was a pretty major shooting incident,” Foster said. “It means a lot to me to be able to be the chief that's promoting him now to the rank of major.”
Foster said Shattuck possesses character and leadership skills, and he has all the traits of a great leader.
“He leads by respect, and it's not through authority or rank. It's because his people respect him, and that's a big thing. His work ethic is strong. His dedication to the department's mission, vision and values is beyond compare,” Foster said.
Maj. Ricky Jackson, who has been with Norman police for 34 years, said he has known Shattuck since he graduated from the academy. He described Shattuck as a man of great character.
“You either have it or you don't. ... It's innate in you, and he has always displayed exemplary character,” Jackson said, adding that Shattuck is sincere about the people he works with, mentoring and leadership. “You all are his legacy. He will continue that legacy as long as he is alive. What you see is what you get.”
Jamie Shattuck was accepted into the Norman police academy in March 1997, but had been rejected for the academy two other times dating back to 1991.
“It was a long six years to get hired here, but I never wavered, because I knew where I wanted to be,” he said.
