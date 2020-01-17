<span>Woman dies in hit-and-run I-35 crash; </span><span>Arson, burglary</span><span> </span><span>charges filed</span>

Woman dies in hit-and-run I-35 crash
A 22-year-old Lexington woman was killed early Friday when she was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 35 in Moore, according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Nichole B. Graves died from massive head, internal and external injuries, the OHP reported.
Graves, who was driving south, reportedly lost control of her 2007 Ford Fusion, went to the right side of the interstate and struck a guardrail. Her vehicle re-entered the interstate, veered across all lanes of traffic and struck the median barrier wall.
At that point, Graves left her car and tried to cross the southbound lanes and was hit by a vehicle that did not stop. Sarah Stewart, OHP spokeswoman, said investigators need the public's help to find the vehicle that struck Graves.
"We have no description of the vehicle," she said.
The accident occurred about 3:30 a.m. Friday on a wet surface, the OHP reported.
Arson, burglary charges filed
A Purcell man was charged Friday with breaking into a Norman convenience store and then setting it on fire.
Cleveland County prosecutors allege Mark Allen McCullough, 25, broke into Boomer Express, 622 N. Porter Avenue, and then started setting multiple fires inside the business, according to a Norman police affidavit.
The person who reported the incident watched the suspect in the store from his cell phone app. When police arrived, McCullough reportedly did not follow the officer's instructions and a police dog was used.
The suspect fought with the police dog, trying to strangle the dog by its collar. That's when a Taser was used to bring the suspect under control, the affidavit shows. According to the report, McCullough talked incoherently, flailed his arms and legs and showed other indicators of methamphetamine use.
McCullough was taken to Norman Regional Hospital for medical treatment. The physician indicated the suspect was in renal failure and would have to be hospitalized.
In a separate affidavit, Norman Fire Department investigator wrote the fire was arson and that McCullough admitted setting the blaze at Boomer Express
