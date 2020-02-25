Stitt touts state's finances, accountability to Norman Kiwanis members

NORMAN — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt bragged about the state's current financial condition and the level of agency accountability that he demanded when he took office more than a year ago during a Tuesday speech to the Norman Kiwanis Club.
One of his "big wins" centered on fiscal transparency and the way state agencies and lawmakers handle the budget.
"We have all the state agencies talking about all the money they have and not just what's been appropriated," he said. "That includes the millions in federal grants."
Stitt told Kiwanis members he's proud the state saved $200 million last year and is hoping to save another $200 million this year while raising the Rainy Day savings cap from 15% to 30% of the state's total budget. Raising the cap would require legislative approval.
"It's the largest savings account in state history, with more than $1 billion. We're looking prophetic this year," he said, referencing a flat state budget projection for Fiscal Year 2020-2021. "We want to continue to build that reserve."
Protecting state workers from layoffs and cuts is a priority, especially for those who work in core service agencies, the governor said.
But, the governor -- with some apparent pride in his voice -- said he's willing to fire agency chiefs who won't or can't follow his orders. After Stitt took office, he obtained legislative approval that gives him the hiring and firing power over Oklahoma's top five agencies, including the Department of Corrections (DOC).
"They have to get in line with the vision of the governor," he said.
Stitt referred to a former DOC director who contended his agency could not accommodate the governor's wishes to commute 527 felons with low-level drug and non-violent crimes in November. As a result, Stitt fired the director and hired a new one who was able to move the necessary paperwork along so the convicts could be released from prison.
Staying with his corrections theme, Stitt urged Kiwanians to examine State Question 805, which would prohibit Oklahoma district attorneys from enhancing prison terms for repeat non-violent offenders. Currently, state law allows prosecutors to seek extra prison time when a felon continues to commit crimes and is convicted.
Stitt said he favors "doing sentencing reforms the right way" and urged the group to "look at the issue. There's some traps to that issue."
Currently, some domestic violence crimes and driving under the influence are considered non-violent.
In his speech, the governor also addressed regulatory reform and echoed President Donald Trump's stance on the issue. If agencies add one new regulation, that agency must delete two others.
"We have twice as many regulations as Kansas and 20 percent more than Missouri and New Mexico," Stitt said. "We encourage our farmers and businesses to go through those and looks at things that don't make sense. We want to create a level playing field for everyone."
Stitt also talked about his Medicaid expansion plan, referred to as Sooner Care 2.0. The governor claims his plan would bring about $2 billion of revenue into the state but also would offer flexibility for those who use the insurance. He also claims 180,000 additional people not on the current Medicaid rolls would be eligible for the program.
"We have a 15 percent uninsured rate in Oklahoma and that is one of the highest in the nation," Stitt said.
