Student involved in Moore hit-and-run condition upgraded to good

The condition of a Moore High School student involved in Monday's hit-and-run collision in Moore has been upgraded to good.
Shiloh Hutchinson, one of the six victims in Monday's collision, was taken to the hospital and was initially listed to in fair condition. Hutchinson's condition was upgraded to good on Wednesday afternoon following surgery on Tuesday morning to repair broken bones in her arm, leg and ankle.
Two other victims, Kolby Crum and Joseph White, remain in Children's Hospital in Oklahoma City.
Krum remains in critical condition since his admittance to the hospital on Monday, while Joseph White remains in fair condition. Ashton Baza was discharged from the hospital on Monday evening.
These four victims, along with Rachel Freeman and Yuridia Martinez, were running for track practice near Moore High School when Max Leroy Townsend, 57, ran into them with his truck before driving away. Freeman died at the scene and Martinez died at the hospital on Tuesday morning.
Townsend was arrested five blocks away from the incident and has been ordered by Cleveland County Special Judge Scott Brockman to pay a $1 million dollar bond or remain in the Cleveland County jail. Formal charges on Townsend have not been filed but has been jailed on a manslaughter complaint and six counts of leaving the scene of an accident with injury.
Moore High School held a vigil on Tuesday evening at the school gym to honor and grieve the deaths of Freeman and Martinez, along with showing support for the other four victims.
Jesse Crittenden
366-3540
Follow me @jcritt31
jcrittenden@normantranscript.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.