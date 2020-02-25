Students, administrators deal with latest racism case at OU

NORMAN — As OU announced its plans to rework its diversity training and develop a better response protocol for racism on campus, students held a press conference Tuesday to ask for accountability and action.
The university announced Monday that a history professor read the n-word aloud in class multiple times while quoting a historical document. The incident came less than two weeks after a journalism professor said the slur in class, comparing the use of the n-word with the use of the phrase "OK, Boomer."
"While [the professor] could have made the point without reciting the actual word, she chose otherwise. For students in the class, as well as members of our community, this was another painful experience," Interim President Joe Harroz wrote in a Monday statement. "It is common sense to avoid uttering the most offensive word in the English language, especially in an environment where the speaker holds the power."
The Black Emergency Response Team (BERT), a coalition of black OU students formed in response to campus racism, responded to the incident Tuesday with a short press conference to answer media questions.
"We understand that many feel our hurt and our pain, but yet not everyone has the traumatizing experience of being black on this campus, of having a marginalized identity on this campus, of being consistently oppressed on the daily by the systems that exist here at the University of Oklahoma," said Miles Francisco, BERT's co-chair.
A student in the class confirmed Tuesday that the professor was Kathleen Brosnan, who teaches a history course called "United States, 1865 to Present."
Brosnan apologized Tuesday in a message to her students, explaining her reasons for reading the word and noting that she "(did) not do so to diminish the pain any students felt."
According to Brosnan's message, she was reading a quote from U.S. Sen. James Reed when she read the slur.
"My goal was to convey the depth of racism that existed in the United States in 1920 when the U.S. Senate debated the League of Nations," Brosnan wrote. "By directly quoting a U.S. senator, James Reed, I wanted all the students in class to recognize an ugliness in U.S. history that is unfortunately still part of some students' lived experience. I also recognize that apologizing in advance for the offensive language and placing it in this historical context did not alleviate the injury."
Regardless of Brosnan's intent, the slur's sting is the same, Francisco told reporters Tuesday. Francisco noted that on Monday, many black students were just returning to class after a refreshing weekend spent at the Big XII Black Student Government Conference in Norman.
"Coming back to campus yesterday, it was quite disheartening to come from such an amazing experience to yet another racist incident, this time in the context of educational purposes," Francisco said. "We want to make clear that the students directly affected by the incident are in need of support, care, rest and love. If you're a white person in this country, having benefited from a system of white supremacy, you just don't say the word in any context -- it's really that simple."
Francisco, who was the only member of BERT to speak during the press conference, said that students would like to see accountability for those who commit racist incidents, and that the last few presidential administrations at OU have not fulfilled student demands regarding responses to on-campus racism.
Last January, OU's Black Student Association gave then-president James Gallogly a list of demands, asking for a zero-tolerance policy for hate speech in the student and faculty codes of conduct, an increase in multicultural faculty and staff, additional financial assistance for multicultural students and programs, and a four-year curriculum dedicated to educating the community about social and cultural issues.
"For BERT, and many of the black students at this university, we are tired of the press conferences," Francisco said. "We are tired of the meetings, we are tired of the town halls, we are tired of promises with no action. We are simply tired of not being treated as human beings on this campus."
The university announced Monday night that -- in accordance with a plan that was already in motion when the incident in Brosnan's class occurred -- OU is putting together mandatory diversity, equity and inclusion training for faculty, staff and administrators. While vice president for diversity and inclusion Belinda Hyppolite said she did not have an exact timeline for when the training will roll out, it should "definitely be ready to go" by at least fall 2020.
OU will also be reconfiguring its diversity training for students, which has been in place since summer 2015, Hyppolite said Tuesday.
Right now, OU's student training could be more relevant and focused on helping students see themselves in the curriculum, Hyppolite said.
"I think that it can't just be students engaged in the learning process, but we really need to make sure that faculty and staff are engaged in that, and I think that that has been a gap in service in the past, and we're really trying to make sure that we close that gap in the future," Hyppolite said. "We want to make sure that the curriculum is impactful, and that people see themselves in the curriculum."
The university is inviting outside teams to campus to discuss how OU could make training more accessible or available through online processes, Hyppolite said.
Hyppolite, who is new to OU and the vice president position this semester, said the university owes students action over talk, and that it is unfortunate that another incident happened before OU could start announcing its more concrete plans for action.
"It deeply disturbs me that students continue to be injured in our classrooms in front of faculty whom I know are well-positioned to teach their subject matters, so I won't blame it on a lack of education, but I will blame it on a lack of consciousness about all of the social and political issues that are impacting students on a daily basis," Hyppolite said. "I think we have to provide a level of care when we're educating so that everyone feels safe, everyone feels included and we are not intentionally or unintentionally isolating people."
Emma Keith
