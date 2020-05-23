One of Norman's premiere Summer concerts is doing things differently this year.
The Depot's annual Summer Breeze concert series will kick off on at 7p.m. on Sunday to celebrate it's 20th anniversary. However, instead of residents gathering at Lion's Park to enjoy live music from local artists, The Depot has partnered with KGOU radio to broadcast concerts directly to residents.
It will be the first time Summer Breeze won't be hosted in-person, but Sheri Jackson, executive director of The Depot, said they are excited to try out a new method for the annual concert series.
“Summer Breeze is one of our favorite things we get to do, and we're happy to be celebrating our 20th anniverary,” Jackson said. “We love to have our 2500 of our best friends bringing their picnics to Lion's park to enjoy the music. But even though we won't be doing that this year, we're still happy with it. You can broadcast the concerts wherever you are. We're super excited and thrilled it gets to happen and bring it to our community in a new way.”
Each of the performing artists will perform their concerts at The Depot, which will not be available to the public. To ensure each of the artists are safe, the building will be sanitized often and staff will work to limit the number of people in the building during each performance, Jackson said.
There will be staff people in charge of mixing and producing the concert, and residents can expect the same quality of music they've come to expect from Summer Breeze, Jackson said.
“I think all of the artists are excited to perform and they like the idea that people can listen to the concert from anywhere,” Jackson said.
Sunday's kick-off concert will feature Carter Simpson and the Jackelopes. Carter Simpson is an Oklahoma singer-songwriter who has gained prominence for her solo and group music. Her band includes musicians Kyle Reid, Mike Satawake, Luke Mullinex and Jack Waters. The rest of the concert schedule will be released on The Depot's website at a later date.
Each concert will start at 7 p.m. and will be held every two weeks starting this Sunday. The concerts will be available for streaming live on 106.3 FM radio in Norman, 105.7 FM in Oklahoma City and at KGOU.com. The concerts will also be available for streaming on Apple Music.
Jackson said she is excited for the series to start on Sunday, and she encourages residents to tune into the concerts from anywhere, whether that's having a picnic in their backyard or from their living room.
“We know Summer Breeze is one of the premiere events of Norman's summer art scene, and we are committed to making sure this year's concerts will be as good as ever,” Jackson said.
For more information, visit pasnorman.org.
Jesse Crittenden
366-3540
Follow me @jcritt31
jcrittenden@normantranscript.com
