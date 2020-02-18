NORMAN — A Norman homicide victim pleaded for his life seconds before he was robbed and shot five times in his own vehicle, a court filing shows.
The affidavit, which is part of the murder charges filed Tuesday against Ivan Lawrence Myers and Chloe Mikyla Moseley, both 18, shows victim Walker Pitchlynn told his attackers, "Fine, I'll give you the money just leave me alone"
Earlier on the recorded 911 call, a person yells, "I'll shoot you in the face" and then demands "the mother---- money." At least five shots are heard on the 911 call, according to a Norman police affidavit prepared by Detective Brian Franks.
Pitchlynn underwent emergency surgery Feb. 12 for his gunshot wounds, but died two days later at Norman Regional Hospital.
Myers told police he was riding in the victim's car along with Moseley when he saw a large amount of money in Pitchlynn's wallet, the affidavit shows. At that point, Myers decided to rob and shoot the victim, detectives reported.
The shooting occurred at the Twin Creek Village Apartments, 1300 Creekside Drive, where Pitchlynn had stopped the vehicle. Police found the victim slumped over in the driver's seat. Residents at the apartment complex reported hearing gunshots while other witnesses told police they saw the incident and were able to identify the defendants.
Myers and Moseley were found by police about a half-mile south of the crime scene, Franks wrote in the affidavit.
Myers claims he and Pitchlynn were standing by the vehicle when the defendant pointed the gun and demanded the money. According to the affidavit, Moseley approached the pair and was punched by Pitchlynn who was immediately shot by Myers.
The two defendants ran through a nearby creek where they discarded the gun. However, Myers refused to tell detectives where he threw the weapon, the affidavit shows. Myers also told investigators he intended to shoot and kill the victim regardless of the punch, and that he had no remorse about shooting Pitchlynn.
"Ivan stated shooting the victim relieved stress," Franks wrote in the affidavit.
Moseley told detectives Myers pulled a gun and placed it against the victim's head as he was driving. On the 911 call, a female can be heard telling Pitchlynn to give the money to "him." Moseley told police she knew Myers had stolen a pink handgun, but denied knowing that Myers had it with him on Feb. 12, according to the affidavit.
Moseley also denied hearing the five gunshots, but admitted to police she ran from the crime scene with Myers.
Prosecutors have not said if they will seek the death penalty against the defendants.
