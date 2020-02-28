Teens feel the pain of poverty homeless during simulation 

Dozens of teenagers from 13 churches across the state gathered at Goodrich Methodist Church Friday night for a chance to see what poverty and homelessness are like.
Youth worked together to construct cardboard boxes with duct tape as shelter for the night on the lawn and in the church parking lot. Some fasted all day to more keenly feel the plight of those who go hungry every day.
Participants later cooked a stew from vegetable cans which they heated up over a hot fire and ate from cans. They were each allowed one bottle of water.
“A lot of times people only get to eat once a day,” said Donna Hooper, director of Community Action Ministries. “We know that a lot of people have to walk to get food or walk to find a job and most of the time, they go for food. A lot of people think, 'well why don't they just get a job.' It isn't that simple.”
The complexities of poverty were put to teens as they were required to visit a dozen stations set up in the church gymnasium. They received a budget for food, shelter, clothing, rent and utilities. With that budget, they were asked to seek mock services such as food from a church pantry or help from social services. Participants were given $60 a week in paper money and had to shop at a grocery store to see how far the money would stretch.
Teens also experienced what it is like to form friendships with others in poverty, but learn that survival often comes before loyalty. The simulation included a volunteer who acted a part to teach that lesson.
“I'm the guy who's gonna be your buddy, I'm an angel of mercy,” said adult sponsor Jack Poore. “I'll help you out with whatever you need, but I'm going to steal everything you've got. You want these kids to understand what it's like out there.”
Poore said he wanted to participate because he was homeless when he lived in McAlester following a divorce. He lived in a warehouse until he found his way out of poverty. He became an investigator for UPS.
“You have to make it happen,” he said. “You can't give up. It changed my whole life. It helped me realize the most important thing is to take care of each other [family] and when your back's against the wall, don't be afraid to ask for help. There's always help out there.”
Poore wasn't the only one who had experienced homelessness.
“I was in a situation like that,” said a teen, Michael Rushin. “I was homeless back in 2005 when Hurricane Katrina went through. I was homeless then. So, I saw a cause and I wanted to help. I don't like seeing people going through what I had to. It was really hard for my family but we got through it.”
The event was a fundraiser for non-profit organizations which work to prevent homelessness, like Pivot which assists homeless teenagers. Lindsey Cates, director of emergency services for Pivot, told the youth in attendance that in January 2019 there were 85 area homeless teens struggling to survive and get an education.
“Statistics show that's its actually three to four times that number in major cities across America,” Cates said. “So there are literally hundreds of youth that are couch surfing from house to house. There's a huge need and we provide that service to those who without a house.”
The event was also a spiritual lesson. Jonathon Knox quoted a passage from Scripture when Jesus tells his disciples that to serve the poor was to serve him.
“For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink. I was a stranger and you welcomed me as a guest,” he quoted. “James said the purest form of religion is to care for widows and orphans because they are the people who are most at risk ... think about who are those vulnerable groups today? It's the homeless.”
Community Action Ministries has been in existence for 21 years. This is the third year the ministry has offered a poverty simulation for teens. It also hosts other community service projects during the school year and three camps during the summer.
Mindy Ragan Wood
366-3544
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.