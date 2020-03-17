OKLAHOMA CITY -- Health officials said Tuesday the state's supply of COVID-19 testing kits had dwindled to 350 -- even as the number of confirmed cases nearly doubled overnight.
Medical professionals, meanwhile, were unsurprised by the surge in cases and warned that it may be just the beginning as more Oklahomans begin to show symptoms from uncontrolled community spread of coronavirus.
If Oklahomans and state officials don't take steps to slow the spread, medical experts warned Tuesday the state risks overwhelming its health care system.
"The more that people comply with social distancing, the more successful we're going to be," said Aaron Wendelboe, an epidemiologist with OU's Hudson College of Public Health. "If people continue to feel like their risk is not that big of a deal, we'll continue to see a steeper incline of cases."
Gov. Kevin Stitt also announced he filed an executive order urging Oklahomans to follow the health advice issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which include staying home if ill, working from home whenever possible and avoiding social gatherings of more than 10 people.
In addition, he's urged grocers to allow only elderly to shop during the first hour of each day when stores are best stocked and have been deeply cleaned. He's cut regulations on telemedicine, allowed health care professionals licensed in other states to get temporarily licensed and cut restrictions on truck drivers.
"There's no disruption in the supply chain," he said. "There's no need to stock up on anything. Our lives will look very differently for a little while, but Oklahomans have recovered from tough times before, and we will get through this. I want Oklahomans to remain calm. I know it can be an anxious, fearful time."
The mayors in Oklahoma City and Norman have taken steps to mitigate community spread by closing bars and limiting restaurants to only takeout or delivery. Movie theaters and exercise gyms were shuttered. Oklahoma City also closed shopping mall food courts and the gaming area at Remington Park.
Stitt, though, said his executive order creates the right balance. Right now, he's opted to leave closure decisions to local officials.
"Again, every mayor is going to have to make a decision for their communities," he said. "What's in Oklahoma City is different than what's in Guymon or Lawton. The state's recommendation is, 'Let's support our local restaurants. Let's do curbside. Let's do delivery. Let's innovate.'"
Also on Tuesday, state health officials acknowledged their supply of testing kits had dwindled to 350, and federal health officials were advising them that it could be 48 hours before more could be restocked.
State Health Commissioner Gary Cox said a supply issue on the federal level caused the shortage even though the state continues to order the maximum level of kits allowed each day.
But due to low testing supplies, health officials will limit testing to those over 60, those with compromised immune systems and those with symptoms or in close contact with someone who has already been diagnosed, he said.
Cox said he's hopeful the Oklahomans should experience relief from the test kit crunch soon and hoped there would eventually be enough tests for everyone who needs one. As there is no treatment, medical advice remains the same whether a virus is confirmed or not. Stay home.
"We all need to be aware that as we expand testing capabilities, we will find more cases," he said.
As of Tuesday, the number of Oklahomans with confirmed cases of COVID-19 cases climbed to 17. There were 82 test results pending.
In response, things were decidedly different in and around the Capitol.
With the public banned, hallways were all but empty and uncharacteristically quiet.
Chairs at Stitt's press health update were literally placed six feet apart in an apparent bid to stop the spread of the virus. And officials at OU Medicine used bottles of hand sanitizer to show the media where to sit and strongly encouraged its use before and after a COVID-19 press briefing.
Masked health care workers wearing gowns walked up and down Capitol hallways testing Senate personnel after an unidentified staffer tested positive for the virus. The Senate opted to test 30 employees using a private lab because the personnel did not meet COVID-19 screening requirements and didn't qualify to use dwindling public testing supplies, state health officials said.
Construction workers renovating the state Capitol were told to finish current projects as quickly as possible Tuesday and sent home indefinitely.
Wendelboe, the OU epidemiologist, said the question in everyone's mind is how the pandemic is going to unfold in the future.
"Unfortunately, it's difficult to predict because it all depends on what we do today," he said. "Pandemics have a way of exposing countries' values. Who do we protect?"
The virus is unique because it's severe, but not too severe in everyone, and it's highly transmissible, he said.
Wendelboe said some people want to compare coronavirus to influenza, but it's coronavirus and not the flu, he said.
"It has a higher case fatality rate," he said. "It has a higher transmissibility rate. We don't have a vaccine. We don't have anti-virals, and we don't have population-level immunity."
It's true that there are more cases and deaths from influenza, but that virus has circulated the globe for centuries.
"If we look at what COVID has done in just a few months, I think that's a good clue to as to why we should take this seriously," Wendelboe said.
There have already been 7,500 deaths worldwide, including just under 100 in the United States, he said.
Ultimately, medical professionals expect about 10 percent of detected cases to be hospitalized. Of all cases, 80 percent are expected to be mild, 15 percent moderate and 5 percent severe, Wendelboe said.
Ultimately, death rates will depend on what the state does today, but 3 percent of all cases are expected to be fatal, he said. The risk of death increases as people age.
Wendelboe said if the state takes appropriate steps to contain the outbreak, maybe Oklahomans will complain the crisis was overblown.
"But maybe, in reality, we actually prevented a lot of cases and deaths," he said. "Whereas if we don't control it, and there's lots of people dying and the hospitals expanding, then people will say, 'Why didn't you do more?'"
Dr. Dale Bratzler, OU Medicine's enterprise chief quality officer, said China successfully combated the disease by testing as many as 15,000 people a day. It implemented strict travel restrictions, forced people to quarantine, closed schools, businesses and restaurants.
Still, experts believe that if China had taken those steps one week earlier, they would have reduced the number of cases by 66 percent, Bratzler said. But without those steps, China would have seen 67 times more, he said.
Bratzler said fears remain that the pandemic could overwhelm the state's health care system. In the United States, there were about 45,000 intensive care beds -- or 2.8 per 1,000 people.
Oklahoma had about 1,250 intensive care beds in 2017 -- or about 2.8 per 1,000 people. But, that availability is probably lower with all the hospital closures that have since occurred in the state, he said.
"We're trying to slow the fact that we may overwhelm the health care system capacity," he said.
Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her atjstecklein@cnhi.com.
