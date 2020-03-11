The time to act is now
This letter is a plea to local and state leaders to act now to control the spread of coronavirus in Oklahoma before it is too late.
This conclusion is based on what we have learned about the virus and its spread through the experiences of other countries and localities in the US.
First, the virus is very infectious. Second, it spreads easily and rapidly among people living in close quarters, as in nursing homes, but also in families. Once someone in a family contracts the virus it is highly likely to spread to other family members with whom the infected person has close contact.
Schools and colleges play a potentially significant role in the spread and containment of the virus. Fortunately, children and young adults are likely to have mild or no symptoms of the virus infection.
However, they can still spread the virus to others, especially those who are more vulnerable to developing severe and life-threatening symptoms, including those over 60 and those with underlying medical conditions.
Most importantly, it is clear that the virus can spread quietly in a community for two weeks or more before the first case is diagnosed clinically. This means that by the time the first case is detected, the virus has already spread and is too late to completely contain. For these reasons I believe that K-12 schools and colleges in Norman and other communities should suspend all face-to-face classes by the end of this week. This would go a long way toward breaking the train of community transmission of the virus and protect older or ill family members.
Fortunately, teachers will have the following week, the week of spring break, to put into place alternative modes of instruction by the time spring break is over. If we wait until the first case is diagnosed in a school or at OU, potentially scores of others, including vulnerable family members, may already have been exposed and hundreds, if not more, will eventually become sick.
I realize that the decision to end face-to-face instruction is not an easy one, but it is a decision that needs to be made now. The consequences of not doing so at this time will be deadly for some in our community.
Communities around the world that have proactively closed schools and encouraged prudent social distancing before the virus was actually detected have experienced far fewer cases of COVID-19, than communities that held off until it was too late.
We don’t have much time left to act. The time to act is now. If you agree with me, please call your local school and university and demand that they act now to control the spread of the virus and protect all of us from exposure.
Paul B. Bell Jr.
Ph.D in cell biology
NORMAN
