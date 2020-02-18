A third manslaughter count was filed Tuesday in Cleveland County District Court against a man accused of plowing his pickup truck into a group of Moore High School track and cross country runners two weeks ago.
Max Leroy Townsend, 57, of Tuttle, faces 13 felony counts ranging from manslaughter to leaving the scene of an accident involving injury. Townsend was charged Tuesday in connection with the death of MHS senior Kolby Crum who died Saturday morning at Children's Hospital from severe head trauma caused by the hit-and-run. Crum had been hospitalized since the Feb. 3 tragedy occurred.
Senior Rachel Freeman died at the scene of the hit-and-run and sophomore Yuridia Martinez died two days later.
Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn said the third manslaughter count "aggravates" the case against Townsend who remains in the F. Dewayne Beggs Detention Center in lieu of a $1.2 million bond.
"We were already taking the charges [against Townsend] very seriously and we'll continue to do that," he said. "I hope all the families know we have this part [legal actions] handled. We will be with them all the way through this."
Investigators made initial findings which show Townsend was driving 65-70 miles per hour when he drove into the pack of runners. The athletes were participating in a routine workout in a neighborhood near the school.
Investigators recovered video footage from the school and neighborhood residents that shows Townsend’s Ford-F250 pickup hitting a vehicle and then ramming into the students. Part of the video showed at least two students being thrown in the air with one female landing in a nearby pond, Mashburn said. Another student who was unharmed dragged the female out of the pond and to safety.
Townsend, who is on suicide watch at the county jail, has a lengthy criminal history which prosecutors might be able to use to enhance punishments if the defendant pleads guilty or is convicted by a jury.
Tim Farley
405-366-3539
