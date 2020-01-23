TIF vote not among charter changes, commission reaches split vote

Norman city officials listened to proposed charter changes but the public's ability to vote on tax increment finance districts likely won't be one of them.
The Charter Review Commission presented its recommendations during the City Council's study session Tuesday night. The commission reviews the charter approximately every five years and makes recommendations to the council.
Proposed alterations to the charter are decided by a public vote.
The commission reached a split vote when it tried to decide if TIF districts of at least $5 million should be subject to a public vote. Bob Thompson, chairman of the Charter Review Commission, said the group did not take the matter lightly.
“We spent quite a bit of time talking about it," Thompson said. “One of the other committee members made the great point that we are ultimately the recommending body to the council. So we wound up with a really good, quality discussion.”
Councilman Joe Carter pressed Thompson for more details.
“There were those who felt like the current difficulties we have with the University North Park TIF is overshadowing, with a broad brush, the value of TIFs in general,” Thompson said. “They felt like it was bad judgement to put too much pressure, too much weight on the public vote regarding TIFs just because we're having difficulty with a particular TIF.”
Thompson said concerned members believed TIFs “are an important tool for economic development” which would take a “serious hit” if Norman was too restrictive on passing tax increment finance districts.
A second concern the committee tackled was the amount of money stipulated to qualify for a TIF vote.
“We couldn't find a good rationale for where that line should be,” Thompson said. “People who are not in favor of public vote on TIFs are trying to defend the validity and ease of access that comes along with a TIF in terms of economic development.”
Those who wanted to impose a vote on the measure did not see TIFs as the only economic tool at the city's disposal, Thompson said. Those in favor of a vote believed large TIF allocations equal the investment in general obligation bonds and sales tax increases which require public vote.
Dissenters insisted a public vote would unfairly require a developer to appeal to the electorate rather than city council.
“If we require a public vote then people who are proposing a TIF would have to really be committed to doing something the entire public was favorable to and have to perform for the entire public instead of a simple majority of the council,” Thompson said.
Other proposed changes
Some changes presented to the council were less contentious. The charter allows a small stipend for council members and its mayor, well below a reasonable amount for the time invested, Thompson said.
These city officials receive $50 per month and $10 for each meeting attended. The Charter Review Commission changes would raise the pay to between $8,100 and $11,700 for the mayor and between $5,700 and $7,800 for council members per annum, paid monthly. The range was estimated based on hours of service and minimum wage.
The commission recommended that a five-member compensation committee oversee the payments and decide any possible raises in future.
The change could mean residents from a wider socio-economic base would be able to serve,”Thompson said. “It was pointed out by one of the people who attended the [public] meetings, most if not all the representatives are on our committee and especially those on the council were either salaried individuals and self-employed people who are in a position to make time commitments without giving up any actual income. Having the council paid very little kind of closes it out for people dependent on a wage.”
The Charter Review Commission recommends changing council terms from two years to three just as the mayor's term is three years. The proposal recommends council members are sworn in the first Tuesday following certification of election results in February. The new terms would commence in 2023 for odd numbered wards and 2024 for even.
The commission recommended a change to the residency rule for ward elections following public input from a Jan. 6 hearing. The charter requires candidates to live in Norman for six months, but they can file for the ward in which they reside at the time of filing. The Charter Review Commission recommends candidates reside in the ward for six months prior to the election date.
Other suggested changes include council vacancies be filled by a majority of the remaining council members after a five-member selection committee makes its recommendation. The commission hopes to see the city adopt a change to the city attorney position as an at-will post, decided by council vote.
Some charter items will remain unchanged. Partisan elections are not allowed, allowance for a community bill of rights failed, as did specific consequences for violations of the city's ethics ordinance. Council members would be allowed to file for another political office while serving on the board, as the charter now reads.
The Charter Review Commission continues to review additional proposed changes to the charter and will hold quarterly public hearings.
Mindy Ragan Wood
366-3544
mwood@normantranscript
