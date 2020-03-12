The Norman Transcript has quarantined its Oklahoma City Thunder sportswriter for 14 days because of his close contact at Wednesday night’s game with a member of the Utah Jazz staff.
The Thunder-Jazz game was postponed just before tipoff at the downtown Oklahoma City basketball arena because one of the Jazz players had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Transcript Publisher Mark Millsap said sportswriter Clay Horning had been in close contact with Utah’s press person before the game was scheduled to start.
Millsap said Transcript photographer Kyle Phillips also attended the game, but he did not come in close contact with any of the Jazz players or team staff. Phillips will self-quarantine for four days.
Millsap said the action was initiated out of an abundance of caution to see if either Horning or Phillips show any symptoms of the virus during their quarantine periods.
The Thunder-Jazz game drew a crowd of several thousand to the arena Wednesday night. It was postponed at 7:37 p.m. when game officials got the word Utah center Rudy Gobert had tested positive for the coronavirus. He was not in the arena at the time.
Thursday morning, it was announced a second Utah player, guard Donovan Mitchell, preliminarily had tested positive for the virus.
