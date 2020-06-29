Triumph TR3A sports car lasts for decades

Norman resident Dwight Elbridge has managed something many wish they could have done. The retired oil patch mechanic still owns and drives his first automobile purchased as a teenager. Possibly best of all, the 1962 Triumph TR3A is a genuinely cool and collectible low-slung roadster.
"An older brother bought it from a friend of my dad's in 1964," Elbridge said. "New, it cost $2,200, and we bought it for a thousand."
Elbridge's brother got married and his sports car days came to a halt.
"I bought the Triumph from him in 1966," he said. "It's been registered in my name since then."
That's the first year an American spacecraft orbited the moon and when miniskirts were raising eyebrows.
"I was 16 and that was my first car," Elbridge said. "I got a few speeding tickets. We got away with some crazy things back in those days."
In the 1960s, British sports cars such as the Triumph, MG and Austin-Healey were popular in the U.S. They were not uncommon.
"Now you just don't see many of them," Elbridge said. "I like driving something that there's not many of them around."
We'd met up at a northwest side park and a few passersby stopped to admire the car.
"I love it when people wave at me and honk their horns," he said, "but this couldn't be my only car these days. I don't have the top for it anymore or the windows."
This particular model is a convertible with a removable hard top. The side windows did not roll down into the doors; they were detachable for putting in or taking out, depending on weather.
"It's fun to drive," he said. "Handling is great. It broke down on me in 1975 on a date with my ex-wife. Then briefly in 1995, my brother who had it originally had the car painted and replaced the interior."
Mostly, the car was not driven for over 20 years. Recently, Elbridge took it to Triumph World in Edmond for mechanical restoration. He was in no hurry, and it was in the shop for over a year.
"He re-did the suspension, shocks, brakes and engine rings," he said. "A better water pump and bigger radiator fan were installed."
The car has Lucas electronics, which were notorious for being unreliable.
"The reason the British drink their beer warm is because their refrigerators are made by Lucas," Elbridge said with a chuckle. "Right now, the horn is off to be rebuilt because it quit working."
British engineering has features many Americans consider generally eccentric.
"I still have my mechanics' manual, but there for a while, when I was young, I did everything myself," he said. "Then, as I got older, I wanted to drive it but not really work on it."
Elbridge has rebuilt the rear end and engine.
"The crank shaft broke one time," he said. "I've had that car apart from one end to the other. I know the car and how it works. You don't want to have a car like this unless you have the money to have it worked on or if you can work on it yourself. It's always needing something. I drove it to Galveston one time and a motor block Welch plug blew out. I had to hitchhike to a parts store that had those rubberized plugs."
For someone with Elbridge's experience, this is a piece of cake. Oil patch mechanics are a special breed. They are accustomed to fabricating replacements for broken parts out in the jungle or desert and making equipment work under extraordinary circumstances.
"I have driven this car everywhere," he said. "It's been to Florida, to the 1971 Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, and I had it on base in Georgia. No telling how many miles it has on it."
The electronic odometer quit working years ago, but the fact that Elbridge would even think of driving his Triumph on long road trips is testament to his self-confidence as a mechanic. It was the only car he had until 1975.
"Parts are easy to obtain," he said. "There are two major companies here in the U.S. that have a pretty good supply. I have their catalogues and order from them. Lots of these cars were sold in the U.S., even more than in Great Britain."
The TR3A has a 130 cubic inch four-cylinder engine and four-speed manual transmission.
"At 100 horsepower, it was big for its time," Elbridge said. "It was fast for its day. I had a friend in high school with a 1962 Porsche, but it used to drive him crazy that my car was faster than his."
He's had his Triumph up to 110 mph.
"It red-lines at 5,000 rpm, which is going 100 mph," he said. "After I rebuilt the engine and rebalanced everything, it will go."
Much of the car is still original from 1962.
"I keep and maintain this 58-year-old car because it has so many memories," Elbridge said. "I get out on the highway and think about Shirley complaining because her hair was getting messed up. 'Do we have to take this car, can't we take your parents'?' And I like driving something you don't see in every other car. You can't tell a Kia from a Hyundai. Back in our day, you knew it was a '56 Ford coming at you."
Have you seen a cool vehicle around town? Writer Doug Hill is always on the lookout for future Dig My Ride columns. Email him at hillreviews@hotmail.com.
