United Way of Norman activated a COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund on Tuesday to help people impacted by COVID-19.
"With businesses forced to close, many people could find themselves struggling to find food or pay bills, several for the first time," United Way of Norman President Daren Wilson said. "While many of the needs are immediate, we recognize that people could be dealing with issues for weeks to come. We will be working with our partners to distribute these funds where they are needed most."
To make a donation, visit unitedwaynorman.org/covid19fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.