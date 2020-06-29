The Norman Police Department has released more information regarding a reported sexual assault on Saturday morning.
In a statement released Monday to The Transcript, NPD Capt. Brett Barbour said NPD responded to the scene at 12:45 a.m. Saturday on the 100 block of Crawford Court. The victim was transported to a local medical facility for evaluation and treatment, Barbour said.
"At this time there is no suspect description available for release," Barbour said.
On Sunday, Norman Public Safety Information Officer Sarah Jensen said NPD responded to a report of a “home invasion and sexual assault” early Saturday morning in the area.
However, a heavily redacted report released Monday by NPD characterized the incident type as a “burglary.”
“Continuance of the investigation into this incident will be conducted by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI),” Barbour said. “No further information is available at this time.”
Barbour said the NPD is aware of concerns in the community regarding allegations that employees of the department were involved in the release of a citizen’s address.
"We are aware of several social media messages being shared among the community which include the address of a city council member," he said. "Any unlawful or unauthorized release of personal information of any person we contact is not acceptable."
Barbour said in a statement that “available information indicates the information shared on social media by members of our community, including some off duty members of our agency, was obtained from the involved law enforcement agencies through public open records releases in accordance with Oklahoma state law.”
Editor’s note: It is The Transcript’s policy to report the hundred block location of incidents involving public safety.
This is a developing news story. Any further information can be shared with Transcript writers Reese Gorman and Emma Keith at rgorman@normantranscript.com or ekeith@normantranscript.com.
The Norman Police Department is investigating a reported home invasion and sexual assault early Saturday morning in Norman.
NPD responded to the report at the 100 block of Crawford Court at 12:42 a.m. Saturday, Norman Public Safety Information Officer Sarah Jensen said.
“The incident is under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division,” Jensen said. “Further information will be provided as it becomes available.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.