Vaughn held on $1 million bond in Moore murder

Moore police dispute allegations they conducted a "really bad investigation" into a homicide that defense attorney David Slane claims was an accidental shooting.
Slane's client, Garrett Vaughn, has been charged in Cleveland County District Court with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Thomas Poolaw, 20. The shooting occurred Jan. 21 in Poolaw's apartment at 743 City Ave. in Moore.
Slane has "serious" concerns about the police investigation that landed Vaughn in the F. Dewayne Detention Center in lieu of a $1 million bond.
"I think they [police] don't know what they're doing," Slane said. "It was a really bad investigation. The witnesses I've interviewed say it's an accidental shooting. The facts relayed by witnesses is not what the police claim."
Poolaw was abusive toward his girlfriend who is the defendant's cousin, Slane said. The girlfriend, identified as Elizabeth Vaughn, told police her brother and cousin came to the Moore apartment on Jan. 21 to make Poolaw leave because of his abusive behavior. A struggle ensued and Poolaw was struck by a single gunshot, according to a Moore police affidavit.
Slane claims the victim tried to wrestle a gun away from Vaughn when the weapon discharged. Poolaw was shot once in the throat, police wrote in the affidavit. The gun belonged to Vaughn who was carrying it in the front of his waistband when he initially confronted Poolaw, police said.
Moore police Sgt. Jeremy Lewis defended the department's investigation while emphasizing that Vaughn was armed when he arrived at the victim's apartment.
"The issue we have is someone who does not live at that residence brought a firearm and shot someone who does live at that residence," he said. "You can't go to someone's residence and shoot them whether you mean to or not. He [Vaughn] went there to confront the man and produced the gun at some point. What's your intent when you bring a gun?"
The police affidavit shows the victim walked to the kitchen with Vaughn following him. A witness told investigators Vaughn had the handgun next to his leg when the heated argument began.
Police reported in a court filing that they seized a Smith & Wesson .45-caliber gun, a black folding knife, black hat, black shoes, a partial tooth and swabs of blood from the kitchen floor, kitchen counter and bathroom floor.
The gun was seen laying in the kitchen, police reported in the affidavit. A spent shell casing was found in the pants of one of the occupants who lived at the apartment.
But filing a second-degree murder charge was an overzealous move by prosecutors, Slane said.
"They shouldn't have requested a $1 million bond," he said. "On a murder II charge? That really surprises me. This was overcharged and may not represent what really happened."
First Assistant District Attorney Travis White spoke in favor of the second-degree murder charge filed against Vaughn.
"The probable cause affidavit has all of the facts and if you look at that you'll see why we charged him with second-degree murder," he said.
Slane, who questioned the thoroughness of the Moore police investigation, alleges some witness statements made to investigators were taken out of context.
"I've interviewed everyone who was in the apartment and my client has never really been in trouble," the defense attorney said. "The case doesn't add up to me."
Emergency rescue personnel attempted life-saving measures on Poolaw as he lay inside the doorway of the apartment, police wrote in the affidavit. Poolaw was taken to OU Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Tim Farley
366-3539
