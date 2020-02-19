Vets can get free legal help today

OU Law students will provide free legal assistance to any Norman veteran in need during a clinic at the local veterans center today.
Any veteran with a photo ID can come to the Norman Veterans Center from 9 a.m. to noon, when students from OU's Legal Clinic and Military Law Society will be offering pro bono assistance. The Norman Veterans Center is located at 1776 E. Robinson St.
Students will do document preparation for simple wills, power of attorney, advance directives, transfers on death deeds and nominations of guardians, according to a statement from OU Law.
Since the Legal Clinic will also be sending a legal assistant who is a notary public, veterans will be able to walk out of the clinic with final legal documents, said Rebekah Taylor, assistant professor of clinical legal education at OU.
This will be the OU Legal Clinic's second veteran-focused one-day pop up clinic, Taylor said. The first clinic was at the Cleveland County courthouse, but this time, the Veterans Center wanted to offer a space that was more accessible to its less mobile residents, she said.
Thursday's clinic will offer veterans a chance to ask questions and receive legal help that otherwise might cost hundreds or thousands of dollars, Taylor said.
"[Students] get to describe to people, 'here's what these legal documents are, here's their effectiveness, here's what it does for you, and then also here's how you change it if you change your mind later,'" Taylor said. "…This is certainly somethings that's helping people save a lot of money."
Students will be able to help veterans with the documents listed above, but will likely refer veterans to an attorney for more complicated legal and estate business, said Taylor, who will also be assisting at the clinic. Most people at the Legal Clinic's first veterans event drafted at least a will, if not one other document, Taylor said.
For the veterans the Legal Clinic helped during its first event, getting some major legal decisions out of the way seemed to be a relief, Taylor said.
"It's one of those things nobody likes to think about -- about making medical decisions now so that whenever you're too incapacitated or sick to be able to really articulate what you want, you've already made the decision and there's a record of it," Taylor said. "[Veterans] seemed really, really glad -- it was a weight off their shoulders. Everybody knows you need a will, but nobody does it, either because it's time-consuming or it's expensive."
OU's Legal Clinic is a fully operational law office that only takes on pro bono work, and allows volunteer students to get real legal experience, Taylor said. The clinic also provides free legal services to indigent defendants in civil and criminal cases in Cleveland and McClain counties.
The clinic's pro bono work, aside from bringing legal assistance to those in need, gives law students a chance to interact with clients and build trust in a real-word setting, Taylor said.
"The students really do seem to enjoy meeting people…because then the law matters," Taylor said. "The law affects everybody, but then they get to see how it matters in an individual person's life. And I think that's what important about this clinic too, is reaching out to people who have given so much that we should give back to them, then [students] get to meet these people, get to help them and see what the law is doing to help."
Emma Keith
