A video that shows a man performing oral sex on a nude, unconscious woman will be allowed as evidence in an upcoming criminal trial, a judge ruled Friday.
Cleveland County District Judge Jeff Virgin made the decision after a two-hour hearing that included testimony from a University of Oklahoma police detective and two men directly connected to the video.
Brandon Reed Hill, 21, of Edmond, is charged with using electronic equipment in a clandestine manner.
Prosecutors allege Hill videoed a man identified as Robert Earle Mikkelson and a woman identified as Bridgette Smart in a University of Oklahoma dorm room on Nov. 27, 2017. The woman told OU police several of her friends informed her they watched a video that showed her nude, unconscious and with Mikkelson performing oral sex on her, according to a police affidavit.
Smart, who was intoxicated, told Mikkelson to get off of her before she passed out, the affidavit shows. When she awoke, the woman experienced pain in her genitals and noticed bodily fluid stains on her bed sheet. A report from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation showed Mikkelson's sperm-based DNA matched the fluids from the bed sheet.
Smart claims in a related lawsuit that she was confronted by Hill at a party on Dec. 31, 2017, as he tried to persuade her to drop the criminal charge against him. The lawsuit was filed in November 2018 against Hill and Mikkelson, alleging she was slandered and placed in a false light with the public disclosure of the video.
Mikkelson was originally charged with sexual assault, but later pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of concealing a crime. He received a three-year deferred sentence, 200 hours of community service and was ordered to participate in a counseling program. Prosecutors said they intend to call Mikkelson as a witness against Hill.
During Friday's hearing, defense attorney Tom Cummings told the judge that the video which shows the oral sex act is prejudicial toward his client because it has no bearing on the felony Hill is charged with.
Asher Phagan, a high school friend of Hill's, testified he received the video on Snapchat in the form of a group message on Nov. 29, 2017. Phagan allowed OU police detective Chris Patison to record the video on his cell phone. A copy of the video was then given to prosecutors.
"The video appears to have been filmed from a cell phone that was controlled by Hill," the affidavit states.
Cummings questioned the credibility of the detective's copy of the video because of some "glitches" and a sound that mimics a cat's meow. However, Phagan told the judge that the content of the police copy is an exact duplication of the Snapchat message he received. Phagan testified he screen recorded the video so it would be preserved, but deleted it after meeting with police.
Mikkelson also testified the police copy of the video was an "accurate rendition" of the events that occurred in the dorm room. He admitted the video was taken with his cell phone but was filmed by Hill, who was naked when he shot the video.
The female victim was told by friends Hill was also in the video and was the person who filmed Mikkelson assaulting her, the affidavit shows.
The criminal trial against Hill is scheduled for sometime in September. If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
Tim Farley
405-366-3539
