As part of their newest social innovation initiative, United Way of Norman awarded $7,420 Thursday night to The Virtue Center for their Move Through Recovery program.
The Virtue Center was one of four finalists chosen to present its program to a panel of seven judges.
Norman's United Way President and CEO Daren Wilson said the goal of the "Launch" was to be creative in helping change the community in positive ways.
"Every community needs to be out-of-the-box thinkers, and the 'Launch' gives us that opportunity to think outside of the box and be innovative," he said.
According to a grant application, the Virtue Center's mission is to help people facing addiction and mental health challenges, and at the root of that mission is helping people who have experienced trauma. Using an Adverse Childhood Experience (ACE) questionnaire, volunteers can determine the percentage of trauma individuals have received.
The new program, Move Through Recovery, uses trauma-informed yoga to help reduce symptoms of trauma, and Oklahomans rank high in ACE scores, said Melissa Klink, Virtue Center administrative director.
"There's a lot of trauma in this area," she said.
Tessa Burris, a trauma-informed Level 2 yoga instructor and a licensed professional counselor, will be in charge of the classes. She said the classes are different from regular classes because the idea is to create a safe atmosphere with a trauma-informed lens. The classes also provide peer support, build trustworthiness and empower class members to use their voices to communicate what is going on in their bodies, then identifying other issues that may arise.
"We all have trauma," Burris said.
The Virtue Center has offered recurring yoga therapy classes to United Way partner agencies, which have expressed support, because a lot of those clients also have experienced trauma, she said. They also want to provide community education presentations and possibly expand to help businesses and schools.
Klink emphasized that there currently is no program like theirs in the Oklahoma City metro area.
Klink said half of the grant will go toward supplies, a third will go toward program development and the rest will go toward outreach. After the first year, the budgetary need will be less, due a minimum supply need.
Burris and Klink said the classes are free to partner agencies, but some of clients have a $3 fee. However, no one is turned away due to inability to pay, Klink said.
Klink said The Virtue Center is ecstatic about receiving the "Launch" funds and can't wait to see the impact their program will have on the community.
The other projects presented at the "Launch" included:
• Flames to Hope: Gallop to Greatness, which strives to help children who are bullied.
• Center for Children and Families Inc.: Trauma Drama, which uses improvisation and theater to promote well-being in youth.
• Shyne Childcare Center: A day care center that is open to all children, including those with and without disabilities.
Norman Master Police Officer Ali Jaffery, one of the judges, said it was difficult to pick a winner, but The Virtue Center was selected due to the sustainability aspect of the project, its innovation and because it isn't currently offered in the area.
Wilson said he loved The Virtue Center's Program and is excited to see the success and see people be able to bridge to recovery in a quicker way.
Wilson said he hopes the United Way's board of directors will continue to support the "Launch" initiative because of the innovative opportunities it supplies area nonprofits.
