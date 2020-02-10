Voters head to polls for city, school races

Few Cleveland County voters cast their ballots early for the municipal and school board races that will be decided today.
Trisha Rittenhouse, the election board's information services coordinator, said 122 people cast early ballots last Thursday and Friday. Rittenhouse said it's difficult to gauge why more people did not cast early ballots.
However, today's voting might decide who wins a variety of city council and school board races depending on the number of candidates on the ballot. Winners in races with more than two candidates must receive more than 50% of the total vote. If no candidate earns more than 50% of the total vote, the top two candidates will advance to April's general election.
Precincts will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In Norman, voters will cast their ballots in city council races for Wards 2, 4 and 6.
Ward 6 Councilman Bill Scanlon is asking voters to grant him a new two-year term while the Ward 4 incumbent is seeking re-election to her first full term. Lee Hall was appointed in September to fill an unexpired term left by outgoing Councilman Bill Hickman. Ward 2's Joe Carter is not seeking re-election.
Scanlon is being challenged by Elizabeth Foreman and Doug Kalicki. In the Ward 4 race, Norman psychologist Gale Hobson is trying to unseat Hall.
The Ward 2 race pits three candidates of varied backgrounds and ages against each other. Vying for the council seat are Matthew Salcido, 19; David Perry, 59; and Andrew Tiffany, 32. Salcido is a barista, Perry is a retired public school educator and Tiffany is a minister.
Cleveland County Election Board records show 75,292 registered Republican voters and 52,055 registered Democrats. Independents number 28,709 while the Libertarian Party has 1,075 registered voters in Cleveland County.
The number of registered voters in each party almost mirrors the statewide figures.
The elections that will be decided today are non-partisan.
In other elections, three candidates are vying for the Office No. 5 seat in the Moore school district. They are Jenny Statler, Amanda Jeffers and Brian Morton.
Cleveland County voters will also cast ballots in a Moore Norman Technology Center race for Zone No. 3, Office No. 3. Candidates Jared Deck and Todd Kahoe are seeking the unexpired term.
Patrons in the Robin Hill school district will cast their votes for one of three candidates in the Office No. 2 race.
They are Daneila Smallwood, Rachel E. Miller and Jesse Wells. The winner will fill an unexpired term.
Tim Farley366-3539tfarley@normantranscript.com
