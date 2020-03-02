Voters to decide if county liquor stores can open on Sundays

Most Cleveland County liquor store owners are hoping voters provide them with a level-playing field during today's election.
In addition to the presidential preferential primary, voters will decide if county package stores can open for business on Sundays like their convenience and grocery store competitors.
Cleveland County is one of seven counties with this proposal on today's ballot. The proposal does not require package stores to open on Sundays, but rather is an option for store owners.
This is the latest in a series of liquor modernization proposals Oklahoma voters have determined at the ballot box. In 2016, Oklahomans passed a measure that allowed wine and high point beer to be sold in convenience and grocery stores. In addition, liquor stores were allowed to sell cold beer and liquor accessories such as ice and corkscrews. Oklahomans approved the liquor modernization state question with 65% of the total votes cast.
If approved, this proposal will do more for liquor store owners than any previous measure, according to Lisette Barnes, president of the Oklahoma Beer Alliance.
"It will provide equity and parity for the small business owner that they're not getting right now," she said. "I hope people get out and say yes."
If the proposal is rejected, supporters would have to wait another two years before the measure could be placed on the ballot, according to state law.
"This gives consumers the chance to get their favorite beer or wine at their favorite liquor store any day of the week. It's a matter of fairness," Barnes said.
Barnes believes the proposal will pass based on the large number of people expected to cast votes because of the presidential election and the favorable weather forecast.
"There are few businesses that have these type of blue laws," Barnes said. "Liquor store owners are looking at their competitors being open and they can't."
Jennifer Blackburn, owner of Cellar Wine and Spirits in Norman, said she favors the proposition so her customers can buy their favorite products any time they wish, including Sundays in preparation for professional football games.
"I don't know if it will increase revenue or not, maybe a little and that would be fantastic," she said. "It won't increase the number of drinkers but it will be a convenience for our customers who need something on Sundays. If our customers want to buy something on Sundays, we should be able to sell it to them."
Like Barnes, Blackburn is optimistic the measure will pass based on customer reactions posted on the store's Facebook and Instagram pages.
"We have received no negativity from people about us being open (on Sundays)," she said.
However, University Liquor Store owner Kevin Russell said he won't open on Sundays if voters approve the proposal.
"I will not be here [on Sundays]," he said. "I'm not going to do this seven days a week. I have a life. Even if I'm losing revenue, I still won't be here. It's an annoying thing. People will just have to be impatient about getting their alcohol for one more day. Not everything is about money."
What you need to know
Voters head to the polls for the 2020 Presidential Preferential Primary. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with all of Cleveland County’s 84 precincts open for voting.
Just as in early voting, state law requires all registered voters to prove their identity before voting in person at the precinct polling place.
Voters without ID, or whose names are not found in the Precinct Registry, or voters who disagree with the information shown in the Registry, may always cast a provisional ballot. A provisional ballot is sealed in a special envelope and counted after Election Day if the voter’s information can be verified by the County Election Board.
Anyone who needs to look up their polling place, verify their registration information, or view a sample ballot can do so online. The OK Voter Portal can be accessed on the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website: www.elections.ok.gov or through www.clevelandcountyelectionboard.com. Those who vote by mail can check the status of their ballot using the OK Voter Portal. Sample ballots are also available online at www.clevelandcountyelectionboard.com.
