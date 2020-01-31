Ward 2 Candidates talk money matters at forum

Money matters dominated a question-and-answer session Friday for Ward 2 candidates.
The trio of candidates fielded questions from the public during a well-attended forum during the Cleveland County Democratic Party's Tyner Cornbread and Beans lunch Friday at West Wind Unitarian Universalist Church.
Norman resident Mary Francis asked David Perry, Andrew Tiffany and Matthew Salcido if the hotel/motel tax could be used to ease the city's budget woes even if it the money does not go into the general fund. The city faces a $5 million shortfall in the current fiscal year and the beginning of the next year which begins July 1.
Tiffany could not answer if the lodge tax goes into the general fund, but stressed the importance of attracting tourism to increase sales tax collections.
Salcido challenged the idea that Norman has a revenue problem.
"Our revenue trajections are the same as cities like Oklahoma City," he said. "Our issue is with financial responsibility and keeping track and being accountable for our expenditures. I think a great way to solve our issues would of course be to turn up new sources of revenue and potentially use things like the hotel tax to be able to plug some of the holes we have like the $4 million hole we have for transit."
Perry referred to a new revenue source if the city would offer internet as a public utility which he said could become a reality because the city already owns "about 43 miles" of fiber optic cable.
A member of people in the audience asked the three candidates how they could help make Norman more friendly to new businesses.
Tiffany did not hold back when it came to his concerns on relations between the city and new businesses.
"I think the permitting process is kind of a mess here in Norman," he said, "even the cost of the permits, the need for them and the timeliness for them. Friends that have businesses here, I don't know of even one encouraging conversation that I've had about the permitting process."
Incentives are not a bad idea but it must be "done right," he said.
"If we can encourage the right businesses to come to town, I'm not talking about another Target, another big box store that takes away from our small businesses," he said. "Look at startup businesses in Austin that are starting there. They're flooding into that market to work in and they're starting up every day. That would help our sales tax dollars."
Salcido said he was concerned about zoning laws which are "very restrictive" and that he would rather see a locally owned business come to town than a large chain.
"The monied interests in Norman have had their way," Salcido said. "The University North Park kind of has shown a great example of how we've allowed big businesses and chain retailers to cannibalize our local restaurants and smaller shops."
Salcido said he would be interested to explore incentives for small businesses.
Perry referred to a local business who had been delayed for at least a month during a critical time in it's business due to two building inspectors who required two opposing actions to the building.
"This is a perfect example of how Norman is not business friendly at all," Perry said. "This has been going on for 20 years, at least. That has to come down to the city manager that puts the fear of God into city employees and the city council has to put the fear of God into the city manager to begin with and that's the only way it's going to stop."
Ward 6 candidates will take part in a forum at noon Friday at the church.
