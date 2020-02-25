Homeless encampments are likely to return to Norman areas where they have been evacuated after the city's warming shelter closes Feb. 29, city officials believe.
Michelle Evans, the city's homelessness program coordinator, told the ad hoc committee Tuesday that after Sunday, many of the shelter's clients will return to camps and parks.
"These are people in the community," she said. "They need assistance like this. Many of them said they will go back to their encampment area, and many of them said, 'I'll go back to the park, I'll have some area.'"
The shelter is owned by the city and will close to allow for the relocation of several city departments.
"The former central library will be used as a development center," said Annahylse Meyers, the city's communication director. "So parks and recreation, planning, utilities, inspectors public works will all expand into that area for a hub for people to do business with the city. That will free up space for the police department and municipal court.
"I have a multimedia specialist, and his office is among some cabinet space in the city clerk's office. We are just running out of room to put people."
Homeless encampments have been chronic in Sutton Wilderness and Hall Park. The city evacuated homeless people from Sutton Wilderness last month and the owner of Hall Park has agreed to disallow homeless encampments on the property, committee member and Ward 6 Councilman Bill Scanlon said.
The temporary warming shelter opened Dec. 6. An average of 30 to 40 people stay in the shelter where they are screened for services. A grant obtained by the Norman Police Department paid for security services but the grant funds have nearly been exhausted.
Evans cautiously estimated that the city's overnight shelter has helped up to a third of those they come into contact to find other housing. However, they continue to see "new faces," she said.
"We have made such an impact with so many individuals through this venue at the shelter," Evans said, "that otherwise we would not have been able to reach this amount of people, to this level and get this kind of work done."
The committee continues to evaluate the possibility of a day shelter, a resource that will be a one-stop-shop facility to pair case managers with those who need permanent housing.
Evans said the committee is in the early stages of conceptualizing the center. It has not been decided whether to construct a facility or remodel an existing structure.
Funding for a resource center could include money raised through foundations, grants and a city subsidy but no timeline has been set.
The city's homeless program has relied primarily on federal grants from the Housing and Urban Development agency.
Last month Norman conducted a point-in-time survey to submit to HUD as volunteers counted the number of homeless people in the city.
Evans said she did not know where another warming shelter could be located later this year.
Mindy Ragan Wood366-3544mwood@normantranscript.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.