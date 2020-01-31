New research that is expected to provide a drought-proof water supply for Norman and two nearby communities will begin immediately, a city official said Friday.
Officials from Norman, Midwest City, Del City and various state and federal agencies gathered at the Norman Public Library to celebrate the announcement of a $700,000 grant that will help fund the research. The grant was provided by the U.S. Department of the Interior's Bureau of Reclamation.
The research into new water treatment strategies will hopefully allow the three cities to reuse wastewater after treating it with the updated technologies and then placing the water back into Lake Thunderbird for consumption and recreational use. Norman, Midwest City and Del City residents rely, in part, on the lake water. Other water sources include wells.
The research will take about three years, according to Norman Utilities Director Kenneth Komiske.
"We want to use our own water, temperatures and seasons to determine which technology works over a 12 month period," he said. "We'll try one technology and if that doesn't work, we'll go to the next technology."
The wastewater would receive a double dose of treatment before being placed into Lake Thunderbird for human consumption, Komiske said. The aim of the indirect potable reuse (IPR) project is to trim the demand placed on Norman's groundwater supply and potentially eliminate the need to purchase water from Oklahoma City. Norman uses about a million gallons of water a day from Oklahoma City, which is approximately 2% of Norman's total water usage.
Komiske said the cost of buying water from Oklahoma City continues to escalate about 4% a year.
The project will be the first of its kind in this region of the United States, Komiske said during Friday morning's press conference. It could provide proven technologies for additional IPR projects for other states that are not near an ocean. Norman was one of four cities in the U.S. to receive a WaterSMART grant from the Bureau of Reclamation. The other three grants were awarded to cities in California.
At this point, Komiske said, city officials are uncertain about the cost of the technology that will eventually be used, the operational expense or the amount of power that will be required to use the new equipment.
Michael Graves, chief operating officer for Garver, an engineering and planning company, called the grant and upcoming research a "profound milestone" for Norman, Midwest City and Del City. Garver is a major partner on the water reclamation project and assisted Norman with the grant application.
"This has been a long journey to this point -- from concept to pilot program," he said. "Water reuse is key to Norman's water supply. This is a big deal."
Consumer impacts and safety concerns occur when a city's water supply dwindles, which is why Norman officials and its partners were celebrating Friday morning.
"Norman will become reliant on reclaiming used water," Graves said.
Graves was adamant that Norman will be the pacesetter in Oklahoma in terms of water reclamation technology, water safety and water purity.
Officials with the Bureau of Reclamation, the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality and the Oklahoma Water Resources Board congratulated Norman officials for obtaining the grant funds.
Norman Chamber of Commerce President Scott Martin also issued a statement that praised city officials for their continued efforts to enhance the community's water supply.
"I'm not surprised that Norman is being recognized as a nationwide leader in this field" he said. "I'm so proud that Norman has taken the lead on utilizing scientific research and modern-day technology to serve the most basic needs of our citizens."
The Norman business community was an early supporter of the water reclamation efforts since clean, abundant and affordable drinking water is critical to the city, said Martin, a former state legislator. While serving in the Oklahoma Legislature, Martin authored many of the initial state laws that made water reuse possible.
Tim Farley366-3539tfarley@normantranscript.com
