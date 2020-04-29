As the COVID-19 crisis carries on in Oklahoma, some Norman residents may find themselves struggling to make rent or utility payments at the end of this week.
For those dealing with past due notices, The Transcript has compiled a list of Norman churches and nonprofits that could help fill in the gaps for those who qualify.
Read on to find out where you or your loved ones can find local rent and utility assistance.
Central Oklahoma Community Action Agency
Kali Morrison, county manager for Central Oklahoma Community Action Agency, said the organization has funding to assist with rent and utilities right now to those who qualify based on their income. Morrison is available at 405-434-6100 to speak with those interested in applying.
In order to receive assistance, those in need will have to provide Morrison with some documentation, including but not limited to an ID, proof of income (if they’ve worked in the last 30 days) and their lease or utility bill showing rent or utility needs.
COCAA can only provide rent or utility assistance once a year to each household, and Morrison said the agency is usually able to cover one month of rent or utilities. However, because COCAA only has one person handling checks right now, Morrison said it will take 30 to 45 days for assistance checks to arrive, so those seeking help should plan accordingly.
Food and Shelter
Food and Shelter has limited resources to help with both rent and utilities right now, director April Heiple said Tuesday.
Heiple said that while Food and Shelter’s partnership with the United Way does not have much funding left right now, there’s still a little money that can be used for rent or utility assistance. Food and Shelter is also waiting to hear about its emergency solutions grant and the national CARES Act, both of which could provide the organization with more funds to disperse.
Heiple said Food and Shelter staff can screen anyone in need who calls their office at 405-360-4954 from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
LifeSpring Church
LifeSpring offers rent and utility assistance, along with gas cards and groceries. Those interested can come to the church in person from 10 to 11 a.m. this Saturday, May 2 to receive curbside assistance on a first-come, first-serve basis. The church does not currently have the resources to provide assistance remotely, a representative said Wednesday.
Those in need should bring a current driver’s license to receive a gas card. For utility assistance, they’ll need to bring their driver’s license and a paper copy of their past-due bill; for rent assistance, they’ll need a license and a past-due statement from a landlord or rental agency. No documentation is necessary to receive groceries.
A representative said the church’s resources are usually exhausted within that 10 to 11 a.m. time slot. The church offers this service on the first Saturday of every month, and individuals can use the service up to four times in a calendar year.
McFarlin Memorial United Methodist Church
Sue Swenson, a volunteer with McFarlin, said the church is able to offer utility assistance right now. Those in need can leave a message at 405-401-8790 at any time throughout the week; on Wednesdays and Thursday, Swenson will return those calls and screen applicants.
Swenson said she’ll need applicants to have their bill ready and be ready to tell her their approximate income when she calls back. McFarlin can serve both Norman and Noble residents, and can assist with natural gas, water and electric bills under $300 every six months. The church cannot cover home or mortgage payments or deposits.
Mission Norman
Mission Norman is able to pay the last $25 of rent or a utility bill once a year, director Dave Karr said. Once the organization hits that limit, staff will also direct those in need to other local organizations that can help, Karr said.
Mission Norman can provide gas vouchers for people traveling to doctor’s appointments or job interviews upon verification, Karr said. The organization also provides assistance with obtaining prescription medications, and has a supply of diapers for anyone in need. Mission Norman is available at 405-321-8880.
Salvation Army of Cleveland County
The Salvation Army of Cleveland County offers utility assistance for Cleveland County residents, director of social services Leona Chapman said. The organization can currently help with electric or gas bills, but Chapman said the organization is expecting more funding that could allow it to help with water as well.
Cleveland County residents can use the Salvation Army’s utility assistance once every 12 months. Residents who need help can call the Salvation Army during business hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 405-364-9910.
Chapman said those in need will go through a screening process so the organization can determine their ZIP code, hear whether they’ve received Salvation Army assistance in the last 12 months and do an intake to receive some documentation, like an ID and proof of income.
Those who receive utility assistance — the amount of which will be determined on a case-by-case basis according to need — will also get case management help from the Salvation Army, which Chapman said can help connect people with other food or housing resources "as they need to become stable."
Society of St. Vincent De Paul
Multiple Societies of Saint Vincent De Paul in the Norman area are providing utility and rent assistance right now, according to Kelly Deaver, SVdP district president for South Central Oklahoma.
SVdP at St. Mark (405-366-8070), St. Joseph (405-701-3693) and St. Thomas More (405-329-5372) can assist Norman residents. SVdP at St. Andrew can assist Moore residents at 405-799-3335x300, while Lexington and Purcell residents can call 405-595-1087 for assistance from SVdP at Our Lady of Victory, Deaver said.
Each SVdP can provide about $75-$100 worth of assistance to a household once every 12 months, Deaver said. While those in need can only utilize the SVdP in their city, Deaver said Norman residents can reach out to SVdP at all three Norman churches for help.
Once residents call their local SVdP, the society will need an address, how many people live in the residence, information about the landlord involved and information about the applicant’s employment situation, Deaver said.
While Alameda Church of Christ generally provides utility assistance, a representative said Tuesday that the church is not currently offering the service because the church is closed. If your organization offers rent or utility assistance to Norman residents but is not included on this list, please contact Emma Keith at the email address below and you could be added.
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.