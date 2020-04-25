An apparent victim of domestic violence who was allegedly being held at knifepoint in her car alerted her children’s daycare center that she was in trouble, court records reveal.
Justin Kramer, 32, of Norman was charged with kidnapping, domestic abuse and driving with a revoked license in Cleveland County District Court on April 17.
On the previous morning, the victim dropped off her children at a daycare and managed to pass two hand-written notes. One of them said Kramer, her boyfriend, had a knife and the other note asked the employee to take care of her children “if something happened to her,” the court record reads.
The daycare worker called the police and Kramer was stopped at 2800 Chautauqua Avenue where he was detained.
The victim told police officers she was afraid for her life because she didn’t know “what he was going to do today due to his increasingly violent and paranoid state,” the court record reveals. “She advised she believed she would never see her kids again.”
Police stated in the report that Kramer had taken away the victim’s keys so she could not leave the home alone and “prevented [her] from getting away from him.” Officers recorded bruises on her neck and chest that appeared to indicate strangulation.
Kramer remains jailed at the Cleveland County Detention Center on a $400,000 bond.
Mindy Ragan Wood
416-4420
