100 years ago...

It was still the era of silent film in 1920 and one such flick, released in 1919, made its way to Norman.
“I'll Get Him Yet,” starred Dorothy Gish, an American stage and film actress who managed to direct and write scripts while it was still a man's world. The film was shown at University Theatre and billed as “New Art Film Co. presents Dorothy Gish.”
Gish had a connection to Norman and Shawnee, Oklahoma. Her father had abandoned the family in New York when she and her sister Lillian were young. By 1910, the sisters and their mother moved to Indiana where they ran a candy and catering business. Their father's brother Grant, who lived in Shawnee, contacted the family to inform him that James Gish was ill at a “hospital nearby in Norman,” a Wikipedia entry states. Lillian was dispatched to Norman, intended to stay and further her education but returned to her sister and mother.
Gish made her stage debut at age four in 1902 playing the character “Little Willie” in East Lynne. Both girls began working as extras for Biograph Studios in New York for $50 a week, an equivalent of $646 today. They debuted in a film, “An Unseen Enemy” in 1912, but Dorothy would go on to act in mostly comedies. Both would go on to be major figures in early film.
Gish may not have experienced a long career had a near fatal accident killed her on Thanksgiving Day in 1914. She was struck by a car in Los Angeles and according to news reports, she was dragged 40 or 50 feet. She required stitches to her left side and lost a toe on her right foot, but she returned to work about a month later.
Gish made her first “talkie” in 1930 and continued to appear in the 1950s. In a 1987 interview, Lillian said, “Dorothy was so much more talented than I am because she had wit. She could make people laugh and they said I was as funny as a baby's open grave. I couldn't make people laugh, but Dorothy could make people cry and laugh. So, therefore, she was the better actress than I was.”
Dorothy was quoted as saying she wanted “only sad parts.”
“I wanted to be a tragedienne (french),” she said. “I only wanted sad parts. When my mother read the press notices when I was on the road, saying I was a 'comedienne,' the tears rolled down my cheeks. I thought comedians had to have black on their faces or red beards.”
Dorothy was born in 1898 and died from bronchial pnumonia in 1968 at age 70.
The film shown in Norman is one of those lost to time. In all, 11 of her films are not found despite the fact that she modeled for a pamphlet to film makers in 1920 titled, “Proper Inspection, Splicing and Care of Films.”
