This Christmas season, Norman residents don’t have to venture far to enjoy public displays of holiday lights.
Many locals have observed that more businesses and homeowners are decking their buildings and homes to spread holiday cheer. Strings of lights illuminating the night can be seen from watt-ever part of town locals choose to visit.
Locals who want a formal experience can visit the Downs Family Christmas Light at 2900 72nd Ave. where they will enjoy 280,000 lights, 70-foot-tall trees, arches, and other displays. Locals can tune into 99.9 FM to listen to holiday tunes, and the family only asks for donations which are given to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.
“One of the most popular destinations is the Downs Family Christmas light display,” said Scott Martin, president of the Norman Chamber of Commerce. “It is a family that puts together a beautifully orchestrated light display.”
In 2013, the Downs family received national recognition when it was featured on ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight.”
Martin also recommended that individuals go downtown to explore the many businesses that have decorated for the season.
“There are a growing number of businesses in downtown Norman that are starting to put lights on our buildings, ours included. It’s great to drive downtown, whether going on a slow drive, or pulling over to grab a meal and walk around. There are great building displays,” he said.
He recommended that locals visit the Legacy Trail, which runs parallel to the railroad tracks from Acres Street to Duffy Street where the city has invested in Christmas lights.
The Norman Parks and Recreation Department has hung up LED snowflakes along Main Street and put out decorations at Andrews Park, as well as Legacy Park between Interstate-35 and 24th Avenue by Target.
The city’s annual Christmas tree lighting will take place Friday, Dec. 9 at 5:30 at Andrew’s Park with music, hot chocolate, and a string of lights that will lead to the Central Library where kids can work on crafts and sit for a picture with Santa Claus.
On Saturday, Dec. 10, the City of Norman will hold Winterfest at Legacy Park at 5:30 p.m. with live music, photos with Santa and a snowman character, yard games, and fireworks that start at 7 p.m.
On a Facebook forum, Norman Transcript readers were asked about their favorite neighborhoods to see holiday lights.
“Since I was little, we always went to the Boyd Street neighborhood. I was always so excited when my parents would roll down the windows and we could hear the houses with music,” said Ashley Warrior-Mcmahan.
Other popular neighborhoods include Nantucket Boulevard off of North Porter, which has a covered bridge with lights, Nichols Hills, and even Barry Switzer’s House on Chautauqua Avenue by the University of Oklahoma campus.
“My absolute favorite is Brookhaven between Robinson and Rock Creek,” said Jaclyn Morrison.
Those who want to venture out of Norman can visit the Purcell City Lights, Christmas in the Park by the City of Yukon, Safari Lights by the Oklahoma Zoo, Lights on Broadway in Automobile Alley near downtown Oklahoma City, Midwest City Holiday Lights Spectacular, and Chickasha Festival of Light.
