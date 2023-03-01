Longtime Norman educator Charles “Chuck” Seapy was remembered Wednesday as a patient man who put children first and loved OU football.
“Mr. Seapy,” as he was known to his students, died Feb. 16. He was 73.
He was laid to rest Wednesday, and many who knew him took time to look back at his teaching career.
A funeral service was held at St. Thomas More University Parish to remember Seapy, who taught at Kennedy Elementary School for 30 years.
He was remembered for teaching math to fifth graders but told those close to him it was more important to teach children than a subject.
Cyndi Payne Nieves, a middle school teacher who lives in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, took math from Seapy in fifth grade. Later in life, Nieves decided to become an educator because of interactions with Seapy and other educators like him.
Nieves taught at Whittier Middle School for eight years and during her time there she often sought advice from Seapy on how she should conduct her classes.
“Always remember, it’s the kids. You have to keep that in mind when you are working with children,” Nieves said, paraphrasing her mentor. “Curriculum is great. It is what you have to teach, but most importantly, you have to teach the kids.”
Former Norman mayor Ron Henderson has two children who took Seapy’s class, and said he was the best teacher they ever had.
“I got to know Chuck really well and really liked him," Henderson said. "He really had a way with kids. When you are teaching math, it’s a pretty difficult thing, especially in grade school.”
Henderson's children said he connected with his students through humor, and that he had a way of making jokes from math concepts.
“Everybody thinks math is scary," he said. "At that age, they are being exposed to new things and new ideas. He found a way to make math funny."
Tiffany Taylor, Henderson's daughter, became an accountant and was inspired to pursue math because of her interaction with Seapy.
“I remember him being a kind and warm person that made learning fun," she said. "I remember him being fair. I remember him challenging us and pushing us to do our best."
During Taylor’s time in Seapy's class, she said he helped his students launch a school newspaper and met with them during his lunch breaks.
“Most of all, I remember feeling like he really cared about each one of us and that he put his whole heart into teaching,” Taylor said.
Those who remember him were impressed he stayed at the same school and taught the same grade for 30 years.
As an educator, Nieves said it is very difficult for any teacher to teach at the same school for as long as he did. Henderson and Stephen Holman, a Norman City Council member who represents Ward 7, said teaching at Kennedy for that long was an even greater achievement.
Holman attended Kennedy, but did not have Seapy as a teacher. At the time, the fifth grade was part of an open area classroom, so Holman shared a partition with Seapy's class.
Holman said every student going into the fifth grade wanted to have Seapy as their teacher. He said Seapy still has an influence on him.
“Kennedy isn’t in an affluent part of Norman, and there is a higher poverty level. It is more diverse racially and income-wise,” Holman said. “There are kids that have a tough home life and could be more difficult to teach. For Mr. Seapy to stay at Kennedy for 30 years teaching fifth grade is really remarkable.”
Henderson said he was active in the parent-teacher association, and he often saw Mr. Seapy after school.
“He was always there at events to boost school morale at Kennedy," he said. "It was one of the poorer schools, and he treated everyone equally all the time.
“He could put extra time in with those kids. He stayed at one school and left a legacy, helping a lot of kids that could have fallen through the cracks.”
Holman attended Seapy’s funeral, where he learned from Dan Quinn, former principal of Norman and Norman North high schools, that Seapy could compartmentalize his frustrations and not take them out on his students.
“Dan Quinn said Chuck never had a bad day, and if he was, he would never take it out on the kids," Holman said. "It would never affect his work and what he was doing. He was always very positive."
Holman said Seapy was a good friend to those who knew him and an avid OU fan, having attended University of Oklahoma football games with best friend Lawrence Lane for 48 straight years.
“Chuck and I shared many memories over the years about OU football and public education in Oklahoma,” Lane wrote in a social media post. “It will be a very difficult OU football season for me as I will miss seeing and having the banter back and forth with my lifetime friend.”
