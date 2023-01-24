Norman Public Schools will close today because of "potentially hazardous and icy roads," the district told families Tuesday afternoon.
"Due to forecasted freezing morning temperatures and potentially hazardous and icy roads and bridges, schools will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 25," the district reported. "This will be a traditional snow day and no instruction will take place for students.
NPS was among a handful of districts across the Oklahoma City metro area to open Tuesday for in-person instruction, in spite of a winter storm warning by the National Weather Service in Norman and predicted snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches.
“We confer and collaborate with local meteorologists and make a decision based on information provided," the district said in a statement. "If parents feel safer keeping their children home they can call in and let the school know they will be doing so.”
NPS did cancel all after-school activities Tuesday and will do the same Wednesday.
A spokesperson told The Transcript students would not be penalized if parents kept them home Tuesday.
"If inclement weather is forecasted and school is not canceled but parents believe it is in the best interest of their children's health and safety to have them at home, the absence will be excused," the spokesperson said in a statement, citing the district's winter weather procedures page.
Reaction to the district's decision to stay open Tuesday was mixed.
NPS parent Kristina Landis decided to keep her children home because of the weather.
“I kept my children home regardless," Landis said on Facebook. "High school drivers have to make it home in this when most adults still struggle. The district should have closed schools for the safety of its students."
Bill Wilson said he saw two cars in a ditch in Norman, and wanted to know why the district didn't use one of its snow days.
“Plenty of unused snow days left, so why chance it," he posted online. "Does school get an award for not using snow days?”
Some parents supported the district’s decision to keep school open.
“As long as the buses can run safely, I'm fine with the district's decision to keep the schools open,” Elisa Long said in a Facebook post.
Mark Argo said the roads should be safe to drive on, despite the snowfall
“The temperature is still above freezing, so that would mean wet roads," he said. "People drive on wet roads all the time. If this was freezing rain ahead of the snow then that is a different story."
Darla Le Blanc remarked online that certain areas of Norman are more prone to freezing roads than others.
“My biggest worry is always the kiddos crossing the bridge over lake Thunderbird on a school bus,” she said.
In a Facebook post, Jessica B. Graves said keeping school open helped her to go to work.
"My work goes on," she said. "it helped to have the kids keep their routine and I picked up early."
The University of Oklahoma, meanwhile, canceled in-person instruction but implemented virtual learning Tuesday. OU announced it would resume its normal class schedule on Wednesday, July 25.
