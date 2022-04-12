City Council could discuss an item from its Tuesday meeting that critics say will turn a portion of Campus Corner into a bar district.
The owner of Logie’s on the Corner, at 796 Asp Avenue, will ask the council to approve a special use permit that the owner says will not change its operations as a restaurant and bar, but to ensure compliance with city and licensing requirements, a staff report states.
The law regarding food and bar ratios changed in 2018 and Logie’s request would allow them to “without being concerned about the ratio of food to alcohol sales,” the staff report reads.
Following the implementation of new alcohol laws in October 2018, 35% or more of monthly gross sales must be attributable to food items to be considered a restaurant. Prior to that date, restaurants needed to prove 50% or greater sales of food, but low point beer was included as food.
Logie’s owner Joe Bendetti said last month that the restaurant has operated a full kitchen and menu since 2005. Bendetti pointed out that the new law would allow him to avoid an annual audit.
The Planning Commission approved his request 4-1, with Commissioner Steven McDaniel voting against it last month. He wanted to view Logie’s sales to see the number of times in a year it did or did not meet the 35% food sales requirement.
Residents and business owners claimed during a predevelopment meeting that Logie’s could “eliminate a full menu if they chose to do so,” and effectively turn it into a bar.
Rainey Powell protested the request when he cited concerns it would turn the area into a bar district. Powell owns a large tract of land across from Campus Corner.
The agenda packet shows her letter and additional people have protested the request in writing, including the owners of MB Realty James Miller and Deana Burger, Balfour of Norman owner Jerry Hatter, L&E Webb owner Michael Webb, Gayle Welcher, 753 Asp owner Keith McCabe and Juneanne Murphy.
Hideaway Pizza CEO Brent Murphy claimed in his letter that “four other restaurants on Campus Corner will seek similar special uses from the City” if Logie’s is approved.
The item is being heard on the consent agenda as a formality known as “first reading” which makes the item an official to be discussed by council on a second or third reading when the applicant and the public can make comment. It was not known if the council intended to pull the item to discuss it ahead of its vote on the consent agenda.
Other business
Councilors will also vote on a contract to purchase 3101 Silverado Way ahead of water improvement projects in the city’s 2060 Strategic Water Plan (SWSP). The purchase amount is $450,000.
The property would be used for a potential second raw water tank as a gravity-fed raw water body, a solids dewatering enhancement to separate filter backwash and solids and a direct potable reuse blending facility to mix “finished” water with recycled water from the reclamation facility. It could also serve a staging area for construction crews, according to the staff report.
The council will decide if it will grant an exception to a construction ban on development in the Center City Form Based Code area for St. John’s Episcopal Church.
The city’s center code committee is reviewing the code until June 1. The city has banned all construction until then, but council can grant an appeal to an applicant.
The church wants to demolish a detached garage on a 7,500-square-foot lot, the staff report reads.
Ahead of a future contract with Factory Obscura to lease or purchase a city owned building at 101 W. Gray, the city has been tasked to find a new location for its facilities maintenance division. The maintenance division currently occupies this space.
Factory Obscura operates an Oklahoma City location and intends to open one in Norman.
The council agreed to let the city pursue negotiations with the interactive art company in November.
Staff located a new home for the maintenance facility at 1901 Research Park Boulevard for a five-year lease. It costs $97,125 a year with a $1,741 monthly fee for taxes, insurance and maintenance for the first year, the staff report states.