The owner of a Campus Corner bar cited state law in an approved special use request, but a property owner opposes him on grounds that the request would change the culture of the area if it were approved.
Following the implementation of new alcohol laws in October 2018, 35% or more of monthly gross sales must be attributable to food items to be considered a restaurant. Prior to that date, restaurants needed to prove 50% or greater sales of food, however low point beer was included as food.
Joe Bendetti, owner of Logie’s on the Corner, 796 Asp Ave., discussed his application for a special use for a bar, lounge or tavern with the planning commission last week. Bendetti said Logie’s has had a full kitchen and menu every day of operation since 2005.
As a result of the law change, and to avoid yearly audits, Bendetti said he applied for a special use.
The motion carried 4-1, with lone opposition coming from commissioner Steven McDaniel.
Lora Hoggatt, Norman planning manager, said the property was historically a restaurant use and is currently zoned C-3 and surrounded by other C-3 properties.
“Not having 3.2% beer changed their ratio, so now they have to be a special use for a bar unless they can meet food sales,” Hoggatt said.
The special use application was met with 49.6% protest from the notified surrounding area, according to the staff presentation.
Bendetti said a majority of the opposition comes from Rainey Powell, who owns a large portion of real estate across Campus Corner. Powell expressed concern that the city allowing the special use change could set a precedent for other businesses.
“I think if this went through we would very quickly have four additional requests for the same thing, and we would very quickly turn into a bar district,” Powell said.
“He will tell you from our pre-development meeting that he’s opposed to bars in general [on Campus Corner] because it’s going to turn into Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, and it’s going to be a row of bars and nothing else,” Bendetti said.
As bars are often closed during the day, Powell said having an increased number of them would not be conducive to business for other area merchants open during lunch hours. He suggested that bars tend to generate trash, which often remains in and around walking spaces and the streets while they are closed during the day.
Powell said there’s collective desire on the corner for strong mercantile and restaurants open for lunch.
“Bars tend to not be open for lunch,” Powell said.
Bendetti suggested the opposition by Powell was unfair, pointing to his ownership of the space at 333 W Boyd St, where Crossed Cannons Brewery is a tenant.
“It’s not OK for me or anyone else, but it is OK for Mr. Powell,” Bendetti said at the meeting. “We’re here tonight to try to avoid being put in that position where there’s one gentleman who has enough pieces on the Monopoly board that he’s going to make life difficult for me every year.”
Two other bars on the corner, Suger’s and The Deli, have licenses but were grandfathered in.
He said if a business owner is operating like a bar, but doesn’t have the authority to do so, then comes to the city and asks for a special use for a bar, it suggests the business functions as a bar.
McDaniel, who voted against the request, said he is curious how many times the restaurant didn’t meet the 35% food sale requirement.
“I just look around at the other owners on the corner, and they’re open for lunch and doing everything [required] to meet that mark, but I knew I didn’t have to be open and could reduce my operating costs, who’s to say that O’Connell’s doesn’t come in and say they’re a bar, and now they aren’t open,” McDaniel said.
Commissioner Erica Bird said she was curious what Logie’s reported as sales percentages of low point beer, food and other beverages.
“I would like to see the applicant have those when this goes to city council to set that precedent,” Bird said.
The applicant now heads to council for approval.