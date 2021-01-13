Longfellow Middle School principal and beloved Norman Public Schools leader Kim Hutchinson has died unexpectedly, Norman Public Schools shared Wednesday.
Superintendent Nick Migliorino announced to Longfellow families that Hutchinson “unexpectedly passed away,” and that the district is “heartbroken” at her loss. The district clarified to The Transcript that Hutchinson’s death was unrelated to COVID-19.
“Mrs. Hutchinson was a passionate educator, amazing leader and a true friend to so many of us,” Migliorino said in a statement to The Transcript. "Additional counselors are at the school to support our students, teachers, staff as they learn of this tragic news. We ask that you keep her family, friends, colleagues and those of us who worked closely with her in your thoughts as we collectively process this devastating loss for our school community.”
Hutchinson, an educator and administrator of 17 years, arrived at Norman Public Schools in 2017 as Longfellow’s assistant principal, a job from which she "she immediately won the hearts of many as she worked tirelessly to support teachers, staff members, students and their families,” the district said.
Hutchinson had recently stepped into the role of Longfellow principal, taking over for former principal Stephanie Williams in summer 2020.
“We are thrilled to see Kim take the reins at Longfellow,” Migliorino said in an August statement when Hutchinson’s new position was confirmed. “From the minute she came to Norman she has been a passionate and energetic leader for her students and colleagues."
Prior to her time in Norman, Hutchinson worked for 14 years with Amarillo Independent School District, serving as an assistant principal, a curriculum assessment specialist and an elementary teacher.
"Ultimately, she devoted more than 17 years of her life to serving children in public education, and we will always remember the contributions she made in Norman,” the district said Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.