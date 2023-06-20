Norman Public Schools has announced a new principal at Longfellow Middle School.
Barbara Kinast, who previously served as assistant principal at Longfellow, will succeed Bradley Talley, who was hired in 2021. Kim Hutchinson, the previous principal, was hired in 2020 and left after one year.
Kinast has worked in education since 1998. The district, she said was looking for someone invested in the community who will add stability.
“Longfellow has had a lot of turnover over the past 10 years, so they are looking for someone to be here for the long haul,” she told The Transcript. “They want some consistency, and I want that too. I’m ready to stay here.”
Kinast’s career in education has taken her from Norman to New York City to North Texas and back to Norman.
She studied elementary education at the University of Oklahoma, graduated in 1998 and was hired as a long-term substitute teacher at Jackson Elementary.
The Marlow-native knew early in her life that she wanted to become an educator, especially after she enrolled in Marlow High School’s Teacher Cadet program, which prepared students to become teachers.
After having served as a substitute teacher, she moved to Tulsa where she became the librarian at William Penn Elementary School. In her second year, she won the district’s Teacher of the Year award.
Wanting excitement in her life, she moved to Brooklyn, New York, with no employment plan. There, she attended a job fair and was hired at Isaac Bildersee Intermediate School in the Canarsie neighborhood where she became the media specialist.
Kinast worked with Barbara Stipling, who developed the Stripling Model of Inquiry, which helps young students to learn about methods of inquiry.
There, Kinast learned how to help students ask better questions to get better answers, which helped her as a library specialist.
“That was an awesome opportunity,” she said. “And it was there that I started working on my administration degree through George Washington University.”
Between 2011-2018, Kinast worked in North Texas in Coffeyville, McKinney, and Denton school districts as library media and media resource specialists.
“I was doing a lot with just different types of software that teachers were using for instruction,” she said. “I was at Braswell High School, which is a part of Denton Independent School District, serving as an Instructional Technology Specialist.”
There, Kinset worked as a digital instruction coach where she worked closely with teachers on how to implement building courses in Canvas, the same program used by Norman Public Schools.
In 2018, she took her first job as an assistant principal in Lantana, Texas, where she used her skills in technology to help the school get through the pandemic.
In 2020, Kinast accepted a job at Longfellow as assistant principal because she wanted to be closer to her husband’s family and return to the Norman area.
“I credit Stephanie Williams for giving me a chance and allowing me to be an assistant principal in Norman,” she said of the district administrator. “She felt I was the right fit.”
Despite an eclectic educational portfolio that has taken her across the country, she has assured administrators she wants to be a source of consistency for Longfellow, where her children, Olympia, 13, and Atlas, 10 attend.
“With over 15 years of experience in public education in multiple states, she has been a member of the Longfellow family and administration since 2020,” said Holly Nevels, the district’s associate superintendent and chief human resource officer. “She has existing relationships and built trust with members of the LMS school community.”
Norman Public Schools Superintendent Nick Migliorino recently recommended Kinast for the position.
The school board approved the recommendation.
Board President Dirk O’Hara said Kinast has a good history with the school she will be leading.
“She understands the culture there, and her children go there,” O’Hara said. “I think she’s just the right leader at the right time for Longfellow.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.